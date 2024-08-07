ASCENT RESOURCES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES UPDATED 2024 GUIDANCE

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net production averaged 2,190 mmcfe per day, an increase of 5% over the prior year period

Liquids production averaged nearly 50 mbbls per day, an increase of approximately 60% over the prior year period, representing 13% of total production

Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $2.19 per mcfe, a $0.30 per mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing during the quarter

Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $211 million and $333 million , respectively

of and , respectively Generated $76 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)

of Adjusted Free Cash Flow Received credit rating upgrades from S&P, adding to Q1 2024 upgrades from Moody's and Fitch

Issued 6th Annual Sustainability Report and received a Grade A certification of 100% of our natural gas production from MiQ for third consecutive year

Increased production guidance range to 2,100 - 2,200 mmcfe per day, increased liquids mix by 2% and lowered operating expense by $0.05 per mcfe at the mid-point

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results and issued updated full-year 2024 guidance. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, August 8, 2024. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to our audited financials, the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on the second quarter results, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "I am pleased to say that we built on our success from the first quarter by continuing to balance our development program to more prominently feature liquids in the production mix. By doing so, we have improved price realizations and maximized returns during a volatile quarter for natural gas prices. We also continue to focus on cost management by working to reduce operating and capital costs in order to improve margins. Our commitment to generating consistent, sustainable free cash flow remains our top priority."

Fisher continued, "As we move into the second half of the year, we will continue to focus on growing liquids production, reducing costs, improving efficiencies and optimizing margins. Our prudent operational and financial approach, coupled with a systematic hedging program, provides a solid foundation to navigate challenging market conditions while positioning the business for growing natural gas demand."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second quarter 2024 net production averaged 2,190 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,910 mmcf per day of natural gas, 12,209 bbls per day of oil and 34,571 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

Second quarter 2024 price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.22 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $2.19 per mcfe in the second quarter of 2024.

For the second quarter of 2024, Ascent reported a Net Loss of $98 million, Adjusted Net Income of $96 million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $333 million, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $211 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $76 million. Ascent incurred $213 million of total capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024 consisting of $157 million of D&C costs, $47 million of land and leasehold costs, and $8 million of capitalized interest.

Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results

Net production for the six months ended June 30, 2024 averaged 2,203 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,952 mmcf per day of natural gas, 10,802 bbls per day of oil and 31,000 bbls per day of NGLs.

Price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.48 per mcfe for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $2.40 per mcfe for the year-to-date period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Ascent reported a Net Loss of $12 million, Adjusted Net Income of $314 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $788 million, along with Cash Flow from Operations of $579 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $275 million. Ascent incurred a total of $425 million of capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2024 consisting of $337 million of D&C costs, $72 million of land and leasehold costs, and $16 million of capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.4 billion, with $655 million of borrowings and $169 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of June 30, 2024 was approximately $1.2 billion, comprised of $1.2 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $6 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.7x based on a LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

Operational Update

During the second quarter of 2024, we spud 19 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 18 wells, and turned-in-line 17 wells with an average lateral length of 13,761 feet. As of June 30, 2024, Ascent had 888 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place in order to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect our expected operating cash flow. As of June 30, 2024, Ascent had hedged 1,483,000 mmbtu per day of natural gas production for the remainder of 2024 at an average downside price of $3.49 per mmbtu, and 1,450,000 mmbtu per day in 2025 at an average downside price of $3.80 per mmbtu. Additionally, Ascent has hedged 10,000 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average price of $75.39 per bbl for the remainder of 2024, and 6,000 bbls per day in 2025 at an average price of $71.13. We also have a significant portion of our natural gas basis position hedged in 2024 and 2025 along with additional natural gas hedges in place through 2027. Please reference our financial statements for additional detail on our hedge position.

Guidance Update

The Company has updated its full-year 2024 guidance to reflect operational outperformance, improved realizations and lower operating expenses. A detailed summary including production, expense and operational counts is included in the table that follows:

Updated 2024 Guidance









Production



Production (mmcfe/d)

2,100 - 2,200 % Natural Gas

86% - 88%





Unhedged Differentials



Natural Gas ($/mcf)

($0.30) - ($0.20) Crude Oil ($/bbl)

($9.00) - ($8.00) NGL (% ofWTI)

27.5% - 32.5%





Operating Expenses ($/mcfe)



Operating Expenses(1)

$1.50 - $1.60 G&A(2)

$0.08 - $0.10





Capital Expenditures Incurred ($mm)(3)

$750 - $810 D&C

$625 - $675 Land

$125 - $135





Operations / Well Counts



Operated Rigs

2.5 - 3.0 Wells Spud

60 - 65 Average Spud Lateral Length

16,000' - 16,500'





(1) Includes GP&T, LOE, and Taxes Other than Income (2) Excludes long-term incentive compensation expense (3) Excludes capitalized interest

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

Contact:

Chris Benton

Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

405-252-7850

[email protected]

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Revenues:















Natural gas

$ 283,761

$ 333,721

$ 674,263

$ 945,281 Oil

79,336

63,166

137,704

127,159 NGL

73,272

39,636

150,696

83,377 Commodity derivative gain

23,918

348,982

140,177

1,270,631 Total Revenues

460,287

785,505

1,102,840

2,426,448 Operating Expenses:















Lease operating expenses

26,438

30,317

57,066

63,967 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

255,048

227,792

517,711

468,084 Taxes other than income

11,476

12,637

22,524

24,134 Exploration expenses

3,335

4,185

9,356

4,792 General and administrative expenses

27,741

18,479

59,222

34,972 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

186,940

175,677

373,940

358,716 Total Operating Expenses

510,978

469,087

1,039,819

954,665 Income (Loss) from Operations

(50,691)

316,418

63,021

1,471,783 Other Income (Expense):















Interest expense, net

(49,166)

(47,818)

(99,378)

(103,153) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

605

(2,039)

(3,091)

1,841 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

(26,900)

—

(26,900) Other income

1,206

10,375

27,127

10,911 Total Other Expense

(47,355)

(66,382)

(75,342)

(117,301) Net Income (Loss)

$ (98,046)

$ 250,036

$ (12,321)

$ 1,354,482

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,562

$ 6,718 Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales

238,661

266,906 Accounts receivable – joint interest and other

58,979

38,540 Short-term derivative assets

314,390

438,041 Other current assets

8,463

10,620 Total Current Assets

626,055

760,825 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

11,982,119

11,565,453 Other property and equipment

43,637

42,542 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(4,992,266)

(4,619,852) Property and Equipment, net

7,033,490

6,988,143 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

116,998

288,396 Other long-term assets

67,564

68,486 Total Assets

$ 7,844,107

$ 8,105,850









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 63,335

$ 76,333 Accrued interest

43,314

44,665 Short-term derivative liabilities

9,672

13,157 Other current liabilities

517,626

551,894 Total Current Liabilities

633,947

686,049 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,432,601

2,533,873 Other long-term liabilities

127,147

124,565 Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,559,748

2,658,438 Member's Equity

4,650,412

4,761,363 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,844,107

$ 8,105,850

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income (loss)

$ (98,046)

$ 250,036

$ (12,321)

$ 1,354,482 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization

186,940

175,677

373,940

358,716 Gain on commodity derivatives

(23,918)

(348,982)

(140,177)

(1,270,631) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

156,659

126,929

335,270

60,111 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

2,551

3,814

8,110

3,814 Non-cash interest expense

6,311

3,271

11,685

9,248 Long-term incentive compensation

10,952

859

20,266

1,690 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(605)

2,039

3,091

(1,841) Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

26,038

—

26,038 Other

(47)

79

20

(1,344) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(29,978)

44,747

(20,424)

115,142 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

210,819

284,507

579,460

655,425 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Natural gas and oil capital expenditures

(215,801)

(270,363)

(434,390)

(530,279) Additions to other property and equipment

(302)

(769)

(845)

(1,828) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(216,103)

(271,132)

(435,235)

(532,107) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

445,000

910,000

850,000

1,420,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(435,000)

(540,000)

(960,000)

(1,085,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—

210,000

—

210,000 Repayment of long-term debt

—

(549,822)

—

(549,822) Cash paid for debt issuance and amendment costs

—

(11,219)

—

(11,219) Cash paid for debt prepayment costs

—

(27,491)

—

(27,491) Cash received (paid) for settlements of commodity

derivatives

55,125

—

84,605

(53,530) Cash paid to Parent for equity distributions

(56,214)

—

(112,464)

— Cash paid to Parent for long-term incentive Cash

Awards

—

—

—

(17,856) Other

(6,590)

(3,608)

(7,522)

(3,879) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing

Activities

2,321

(12,140)

(145,381)

(118,797) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash

Equivalents

(2,963)

1,235

(1,156)

4,521 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

8,525

7,180

6,718

3,894 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 5,562

$ 8,415

$ 5,562

$ 8,415

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net Production Volumes:















Natural gas (mmcf)

173,777

173,694

355,209

357,138 Oil (mbbls)

1,111

974

1,966

1,906 NGL (mbbls)

3,146

1,695

5,642

3,158 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

199,326

189,712

400,858

387,523

















Average Daily Net Production Volumes:















Natural gas (mmcf/d)

1,910

1,909

1,952

1,973 Oil (mbbls/d)

12

11

11

11 NGL (mbbls/d)

35

19

31

17 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

2,190

2,085

2,203

2,141 % Natural Gas

87 %

92 %

89 %

92 % % Liquids

13 %

8 %

11 %

8 %

















Average Sales Prices:















Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 1.63

$ 1.92

$ 1.90

$ 2.65 Oil ($/bbl)

$ 71.37

$ 64.79

$ 70.04

$ 66.71 NGL ($/bbl)

$ 23.29

$ 23.38

$ 26.71

$ 26.40

















Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 2.19

$ 2.30

$ 2.40

$ 2.98 Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)

1.03

0.67

1.08

0.16 Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 3.22

$ 2.97

$ 3.48

$ 3.14

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Capital Expenditures Incurred:















Drilling and completion costs incurred

$ 156,778

$ 221,121

$ 336,899

$ 460,353 Land and leasehold costs incurred

47,380

27,615

72,284

53,800 Capitalized interest incurred

8,395

9,338

15,528

19,608 Total Capital Expenditures Incurred

$ 212,553

$ 258,074

$ 424,711

$ 533,761

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Ascent uses certain non-GAAP measures as a supplement to our financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting, (b) these financial measures are more comparable to estimates used by analysts, and (c) items excluded are one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to our investors and lenders; however, they should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt, impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX and LTM Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before exploration expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense (net), the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, drilling and completion costs incurred, land and leasehold costs incurred, capitalized interest incurred, financing commodity derivative settlements, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make equity distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ (98,046)

$ 250,036

$ (12,321)

$ 1,354,482 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted

Net Income:















Gain on commodity derivatives

(23,918)

(348,982)

(140,177)

(1,270,631) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

204,604

126,929

431,166

60,111 Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives

678

(1,840)

576

(1,005) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(605)

2,039

3,091

(1,841) Long-term incentive compensation(a)

10,952

859

20,266

1,690 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

26,900

—

26,900 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

2,551

3,814

8,110

3,814 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

244

—

3,516

(1,477) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 96,460

$ 59,755

$ 314,227

$ 172,043

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ (98,046)

$ 250,036

$ (12,321)

$ 1,354,482 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted

EBITDAX:















Exploration expenses

3,335

4,185

9,356

4,792 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

186,940

175,677

373,940

358,716 Interest expense, net

49,166

47,818

99,378

103,153 Gain on commodity derivatives

(23,918)

(348,982)

(140,177)

(1,270,631) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

204,604

126,929

431,166

60,111 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(605)

2,039

3,091

(1,841) Long-term incentive compensation(a)

10,952

859

20,266

1,690 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

26,900

—

26,900 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

244

—

3,516

(1,477) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 332,672

$ 285,461

$ 788,215

$ 635,895





(a) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $6.5 million and $11.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, is non-cash to the Company as the Plan was established by our Parent, Ascent Resources, LLC. We did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ (98,046)

$ 85,725

$ 757,202

$ 16,655

$ 761,536 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss)

to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

3,335

6,021

5,971

1,862

17,189 Depreciation, depletion and

amortization

186,940

187,000

178,749

186,486

739,175 Interest expense, net

49,166

50,212

52,714

50,043

202,135 Gain on commodity derivatives

(23,918)

(116,259)

(758,301)

(69,253)

(967,731) Settlements received for commodity

derivatives

204,604

226,562

58,169

104,269

593,604 Change in fair value of contingent

payment right

(605)

3,696

651

3,760

7,502 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

10,952

9,314

1,006

999

22,271 Legal settlements, loss contingencies

and other

244

3,272

20,000

—

23,516 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 332,672

$ 455,543

$ 316,161

$ 294,821

$ 1,399,197





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023





















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 250,036

$ 1,104,446

$ 1,600,999

$ 46,540

$ 3,002,021 Adjustments to reconcile net income to

Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

4,185

607

3,353

15,365

23,510 Depreciation, depletion and

amortization

175,677

183,039

181,519

192,484

732,719 Interest expense, net

47,818

55,335

57,426

57,553

218,132 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(348,982)

(921,649)

(993,155)

1,100,991

(1,162,795) Settlements received (paid) for

commodity derivatives

126,929

(66,818)

(473,217)

(856,004)

(1,269,110) Change in fair value of contingent

payment right

2,039

(3,880)

1,955

(3,656)

(3,542) Losses on purchases or exchanges of

debt

26,900

—

—

—

26,900 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

859

831

8,780

8,914

19,384 Legal settlements, loss contingencies

and other

—

(1,477)

(59)

(3,352)

(4,888) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 285,461

$ 350,434

$ 387,601

$ 558,835

$ 1,582,331





(a) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $6.5 million, $4.8 million, $6.5 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, is non-cash to the Company as the Plan was established by our Parent, Ascent Resources, LLC. We did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT & NET DEBT TO LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)



June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Net Debt:







Total debt

$ 2,432,601

$ 2,465,629 Less: cash and cash equivalents

5,562

8,415 Net Debt

$ 2,427,039

$ 2,457,214









Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt

$ 2,427,039

$ 2,457,214 LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)

$ 1,399,197

$ 1,582,331 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX

1.7 x

1.6 x





(a) Only includes impact of XTO acquisition since August 5, 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$ 210,819

$ 284,507

$ 579,460

$ 655,425 Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:















Changes in operating assets and liabilities

29,978

(44,747)

20,424

(115,142) Drilling and completion costs incurred

(156,778)

(221,121)

(336,899)

(460,353) Land and leasehold costs incurred

(47,380)

(27,615)

(72,284)

(53,800) Capitalized interest incurred

(8,395)

(9,338)

(15,528)

(19,608) Financing commodity derivative settlements

47,945

—

95,896

— Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

244

862

3,516

862 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)

$ 76,433

$ (17,452)

$ 274,585

$ 7,384





(a) Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include the impact of the Long-Term Incentive Cash Award of $6.5 million and $11.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. It is reflected in our consolidated financial statements as a non-cash equity contribution received from our Parent as the Plan was established by our Parent, Ascent Resources, LLC. We did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

