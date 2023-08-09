ASCENT RESOURCES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second Quarter Highlights:

Averaged net production of 2.1 bcfe per day, a 6% increase year-over-year, while increasing NGL and oil production by 20% and 28%, respectively, over the same period

Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $2.30 per mcfe, a $0.20 per mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing

per mcfe, a per mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing Reported Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (1) of $250 million and $60 million , respectively

of and , respectively Generated Net Cash from Operating Activities of $285 million and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $285 million

and Adjusted EBITDAX of Simplified and improved the balance sheet with the repayment of the Second Lien Term Loan

Issued 5th annual ESG Report and re-certified 100% of our production as Grade A responsibly sourced under MiQ's standard

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "our" or the "Company") today reported its second quarter 2023 operating and financial results. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, August 10, 2023. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on the second quarter results, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "The second quarter was one of strong execution and excellent operational performance, as the team continues to deliver on our plan while navigating a challenging price environment. We successfully turned in line 20 new wells across the play, with a handful of liquids rich wells contributing to substantial quarter over quarter and year over year gains in NGL and oil production. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining production and balancing our development across all three windows of the Utica shale."

Fisher continued, "We are extremely excited with the way our team has executed in a volatile market, and remain optimistic about the opportunities for natural gas as the fuel that drives America forward in the coming years. With the work we have done to strengthen our balance sheet, we remain focused on maintaining financial flexibility and creating additional long-term value for our stakeholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter 2023 net production averaged 2,085 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,909 mmcf per day of natural gas, 10,703 bbls per day of oil and 18,626 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

Second quarter 2023 price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $2.97 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $2.30 per mcfe in the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2023, Ascent reported net income of $250 million, Adjusted Net Income of $60 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $285 million. Ascent incurred $258 million of total capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 consisting of $221 million of D&C costs, $28 million of land and leasehold costs, and $9 million of capitalized interest.

Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Results

Net production for the six months ended June 30, 2023 averaged 2,141 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,973 mmcf per day of natural gas, 10,530 bbls per day of oil and 17,448 bbls per day of NGLs.

Price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.14 per mcfe for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $2.98 per mcfe for the year-to-date period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Ascent reported net income of $1.4 billion, Adjusted Net Income of $172 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $636 million. Ascent incurred a total of $534 million of capital expenditures during the six months ended June 30, 2023 consisting of $460 million of D&C costs, $54 million of land and leasehold costs, and $20 million for capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.5 billion, with $705 million of borrowings and $168 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of June 30, 2023 was approximately $1.1 billion, comprised of $1.1 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $8 million of cash on hand. Our leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.5x based on an LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

Operational Update

During the second quarter of 2023, we spud 21 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 22 wells, and turned-in-line 20 wells with an average lateral length of approximately 13,000 feet. As of June 30, 2023, Ascent had 823 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place in order to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect our expected operating cash flow. As of June 30, 2023, Ascent had hedged 1,483,000 mmbtu per day of natural gas production in 2023 at an average downside price of $3.18 per mmbtu, and 1,360,000 mmbtu per day in 2024 at an average downside price of $3.49 per mmbtu. In addition, Ascent had also hedged 6,000 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average price of $72.30 per bbl in 2023, and 4,000 bbls per day in 2024 at an average price of $71.33. We also have significant natural gas hedges in place for 2025 and 2026, coupled with basis hedges for 2023-2025 to limit exposure to price volatility at our actual sales points, including in-basin. Please reference our financial statements for additional detail.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering clean-burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues:















Natural gas

$ 333,721

$ 1,214,653

$ 945,281

$ 2,027,531 Oil

63,166

77,603

127,159

131,969 NGL

39,636

68,058

83,377

137,555 Commodity derivative gain (loss)

348,982

(584,421)

1,270,631

(2,579,981) Total Revenues

785,505

775,893

2,426,448

(282,926) Operating Expenses:















Lease operating expenses

30,317

21,786

63,967

47,193 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

227,792

242,530

468,084

476,075 Taxes other than income

12,637

10,900

24,134

21,422 Exploration expenses

4,185

12,015

4,792

30,424 General and administrative expenses

18,479

7,257

34,972

27,100 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

175,677

149,771

358,716

302,050 Total Operating Expenses

469,087

444,259

954,665

904,264 Income (Loss) from Operations

316,418

331,634

1,471,783

(1,187,190) Other Income (Expense):















Interest expense, net

(47,818)

(49,787)

(103,153)

(94,752) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(2,039)

2,977

1,841

(5,003) Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

(26,900)

—

(26,900)

— Other income

10,375

103

10,911

785 Total Other Expense

(66,382)

(46,707)

(117,301)

(98,970) Net Income (Loss)

$ 250,036

$ 284,927

$ 1,354,482

$ (1,286,160)

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,415

$ 3,894 Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales

192,619

530,385 Accounts receivable – joint interest and other

39,674

35,340 Short-term derivative assets

101,209

14,061 Other current assets

7,347

12,597 Total Current Assets

349,264

596,277 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

11,086,721

10,558,533 Other property and equipment

40,105

39,641 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(4,256,070)

(3,900,730) Property and Equipment, net

6,870,756

6,697,444 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

52,799

6,081 Other long-term assets

41,926

44,117 Total Assets

$ 7,314,745

$ 7,343,919









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 59,108

$ 77,753 Accrued interest

44,118

50,375 Short-term derivative liabilities

66,225

684,204 Other current liabilities

520,332

771,062 Total Current Liabilities

689,783

1,583,394 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,465,629

2,475,222 Long-term derivative liabilities

35,784

495,464 Other long-term liabilities

113,022

113,061 Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,614,435

3,083,747 Member's Equity

4,010,527

2,676,778 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,314,745

$ 7,343,919

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 250,036

$ 284,927

$ 1,354,482

$ (1,286,160) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization

175,677

149,771

358,716

302,050 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(348,982)

584,421

(1,270,631)

2,579,981 Settlements of commodity derivatives

126,929

(547,520)

60,111

(914,683) Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

3,814

11,649

3,814

29,507 Non-cash interest expense

3,271

4,981

9,248

8,102 Long-term incentive compensation

859

4,176

213

5,051 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,039

(2,977)

(1,841)

5,003 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

26,038

—

26,038

— Other

79

(28)

133

(28) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

44,747

(232,110)

115,142

(189,503) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

284,507

257,290

655,425

539,320 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Natural gas and oil capital expenditures

(270,363)

(251,985)

(530,279)

(497,830) Deposits on natural gas and oil property acquisition

—

(27,000)

—

(27,000) Additions to other property and equipment

(769)

(406)

(1,828)

(995) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(271,132)

(279,391)

(532,107)

(525,825) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

910,000

1,235,000

1,420,000

2,080,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(540,000)

(835,000)

(1,085,000)

(1,715,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

210,000

—

210,000

— Repayment of long-term debt

(549,822)

—

(549,822)

— Cash paid for debt issuance and amendment costs

(11,219)

(16,731)

(11,219)

(16,731) Cash paid for debt prepayment costs

(27,491)

—

(27,491)

— Cash paid for settlements of commodity derivatives

—

(56,035)

(53,530)

(56,035) Cash paid to restructure commodity derivatives

—

(300,000)

—

(300,000) Distribution to Member for long-term incentive Cash Awards

—

—

(17,856)

— Other

(3,608)

(4,360)

(3,879)

(4,576) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(12,140)

22,874

(118,797)

(12,342) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,235

773

4,521

1,153 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

7,180

6,054

3,894

5,674 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 8,415

$ 6,827

$ 8,415

$ 6,827

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net Production Volumes:















Natural gas (mmcf)

173,694

166,367

357,138

330,253 Oil (mbbls)

974

758

1,906

1,382 NGL (mbbls)

1,695

1,408

3,158

2,799 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

189,712

179,359

387,523

355,339

















Average Daily Net Production Volumes:















Natural gas (mmcf/d)

1,909

1,828

1,973

1,825 Oil (mbbls/d)

11

8

11

8 NGL (mbbls/d)

19

15

17

15 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

2,085

1,971

2,141

1,963 % Natural Gas

92 %

92 %

92 %

93 % % Liquids

8 %

8 %

8 %

7 %

















Average Sales Prices:















Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 1.92

$ 7.30

$ 2.65

$ 6.14 Oil ($/bbl)

$ 64.79

$ 102.34

$ 66.71

$ 95.48 NGL ($/bbl)

$ 23.38

$ 48.34

$ 26.40

$ 49.14

















Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 2.30

$ 7.58

$ 2.98

$ 6.46 Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)(a)

0.67

(3.37)

0.16

(2.74) Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 2.97

$ 4.21

$ 3.14

$ 3.72





(a) Excludes the one-time payment of $300 million in April 2022 to restructure a portion of our May through December 2022 natural gas swaps, resulting in an increase of our weighted average strike prices for these periods.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Capital Expenditures Incurred:















Drilling and completion costs incurred

$ 221,121

$ 235,509

$ 460,353

$ 433,887 Land and leasehold costs incurred

27,615

23,919

53,800

55,155 Capitalized interest incurred

9,338

12,299

19,608

22,298 Total Capital Expenditures Incurred

$ 258,074

$ 271,727

$ 533,761

$ 511,340

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 250,036

$ 284,927

$ 1,354,482

$ (1,286,160) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income:















(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(348,982)

584,421

(1,270,631)

2,579,981 Commodity derivative settlements(a)

126,929

(603,555)

60,111

(970,718) Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives

(1,840)

(1,837)

(1,005)

(3,575) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,039

(2,977)

(1,841)

5,003 Long-term incentive compensation

859

4,176

213

5,051 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

26,900

—

26,900

— Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

3,814

11,649

3,814

29,507 Other

—

412

—

(1,372) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)

$ 59,755

$ 277,216

$ 172,043

$ 357,717





(a) Excludes the one-time payment of $300 million in April 2022 to restructure a portion of our May through December 2022 natural gas swaps, resulting in an increase of our weighted average strike prices for these periods. (b) As shown above and on the following pages, Ascent uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measures) as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of its assets. Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to our investors and lenders, as discussed below. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent, are not measures of performance as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for operating income, net income or loss, cash flows provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures provide no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures and working capital movement. Non-GAAP measures do not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, exploration expenses and other commitments and obligations. However, Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because these measures:

• are widely used by investors in the natural gas and oil industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such terms, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

• are more comparable to estimates used by analysts;

• help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Ascent's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure;

• excludes one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated; and

• are used by Ascent's management team for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

There are significant limitations to using non-GAAP measures as measures of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect Ascent's net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating non-GAAP measures reported by different companies. (c) Ascent defines "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" as net income (loss) before impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties; the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement; unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives; change in fair value of contingent payment right; long-term incentive compensation; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; and other expense (benefits) including changes in legal reserves, settlements and other items which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDAX





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 250,036

$ 284,927

$ 1,354,482

$ (1,286,160) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:















Exploration expenses

4,185

12,015

4,792

30,424 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

175,677

149,771

358,716

302,050 Interest expense, net

47,818

49,787

103,153

94,752 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(348,982)

584,421

(1,270,631)

2,579,981 Commodity derivative settlements(a)

126,929

(603,555)

60,111

(970,718) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,039

(2,977)

(1,841)

5,003 Long-term incentive compensation

859

4,176

213

5,051 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

26,900

—

26,900

— Other

—

(1,565)

—

(3,349) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)

$ 285,461

$ 477,000

$ 635,895

$ 757,034





(a) Excludes the one-time payment of $300 million in April 2022 to restructure a portion of our May through December 2022 natural gas swaps, resulting in an increase of our weighted average strike prices for these periods. (b) See footnote (a) on the Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for a discussion of our uses of non-GAAP measures. (c) Ascent defines "Adjusted EBITDAX" as net income (loss) before exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; interest expense, net; the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement; change in fair value of contingent payment right; long-term incentive compensation; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; and other expenses (benefits) including changes in legal reserves, settlements and other items which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) LTM Adjusted EBITDAX





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023





















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 250,036

$ 1,104,446

$ 1,600,999

$ 46,540

$ 3,002,021 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

4,185

607

3,353

15,365

23,510 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

175,677

183,039

181,519

192,484

732,719 Interest expense, net

47,818

55,335

57,426

57,553

218,132 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

(348,982)

(921,649)

(993,155)

1,100,991

(1,162,795) Commodity derivative settlements

126,929

(66,818)

(473,217)

(856,004)

(1,269,110) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,039

(3,880)

1,955

(3,656)

(3,542) Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

26,900

—

—

—

26,900 Long-term incentive compensation

859

(646)

8,780

8,914

17,907 Other

—

—

(59)

(3,352)

(3,411) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

$ 285,461

$ 350,434

$ 387,601

$ 558,835

$ 1,582,331





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 284,927

$ (1,571,087)

$ 1,110,012

$ (1,256,435)

$ (1,432,583) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

12,015

18,409

26,061

22,274

78,759 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

149,771

152,279

159,286

151,902

613,238 Interest expense, net

49,787

44,965

47,034

44,996

186,782 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

584,421

1,995,560

(532,585)

1,512,044

3,559,440 Commodity derivative settlements(c)

(603,555)

(367,163)

(534,216)

(227,286)

(1,732,220) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(2,977)

7,980

(407)

1,544

6,140 Long-term incentive compensation

4,176

875

815

816

6,682 Other

(1,565)

(1,784)

7,219

—

3,870 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

$ 477,000

$ 280,034

$ 283,219

$ 249,855

$ 1,290,108





(a) See footnote (a) on the Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for a discussion of our uses of non-GAAP measures. (b) Ascent defines "Adjusted EBITDAX" as net income (loss) before exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; interest expense, net; the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement; change in fair value of contingent payment right; long-term incentive compensation; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; and other expenses (benefits) including changes in legal reserves, settlements and other items which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP. (c) Excludes the one-time payment of $300 million in April 2022 to restructure a portion of our May through December 2022 natural gas swaps, resulting in an increase of our weighted average strike prices for these periods.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX





June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022









Net Debt:







Total debt

$ 2,465,629

$ 2,960,497 Less: cash and cash equivalents

8,415

6,827 Net Debt(a)

$ 2,457,214

$ 2,953,670









Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt(a)

$ 2,457,214

$ 2,953,670 LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)

$ 1,582,331

$ 1,290,108 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX(c)

1.6 x

2.3 x





(a) Ascent defines "Net Debt" as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP. (b) Refer to our Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDAX and Net Debt for more details regarding our LTM Adjusted EBITDAX calculations. Only includes impact of XTO acquisition since August 5, 2022. (c) Our Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX was 1.5x as of June 30, 2023 when including the full-year EBITDAX impact of the XTO acquisition, as provided by our debt covenant calculations.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$ 284,507

$ 257,290

$ 655,425

$ 539,320 Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:















Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(44,747)

232,110

(115,142)

189,503 Drilling and completion costs incurred

(221,121)

(235,509)

(460,353)

(433,887) Land and leasehold costs incurred

(27,615)

(23,919)

(53,800)

(55,155) Capitalized interest incurred

(9,338)

(12,299)

(19,608)

(22,298) Financing commodity derivative settlements

—

(56,035)

—

(56,035) Other

862

(1,565)

862

(3,349) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)

$ (17,452)

$ 160,073

$ 7,384

$ 158,099





(a) See footnote (a) on the Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for a discussion of our uses of non-GAAP measures. (b) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Ascent defines "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities; drilling and completion costs incurred; land and leasehold costs incurred; capitalized interest incurred; financing commodity derivative settlements; and certain other expenses (benefits) including changes in legal reserves, including settlements and other items which affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

