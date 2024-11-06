ASCENT RESOURCES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net production averaged 2,075 mmcfe per day, with liquids accounting for nearly 41 thousand barrels per day

Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $2.29 per mcfe, a $0.13 per mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing

per mcfe, a per mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $260 million and $327 million , respectively

of and , respectively Generated $56 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)

of Adjusted Free Cash Flow Subsequent to quarter end, the Company extended the maturity of its revolving credit facility by two years to June 2029 and issued $600 million of new 6.625% Senior Notes due 2032 with proceeds used to refinance its existing 7.000% Senior Notes due 2026

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent" or the "Company") today reported its third quarter 2024 operating and financial results. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, November 7, 2024. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to our financials, the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

Commenting on the third quarter results, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "I am pleased to announce another strong quarter of financial and operational execution. We maintained the momentum gained in the first half of the year by continuing to balance our development between natural gas and liquids while reducing operating costs throughout the business. This approach, combined with our continuous focus on efficiency gains in the field, has improved margins and ultimately sets us on the course to generating nearly $500 million of free cash flow in a down market."

Fisher continued, "As we close out the year, fourth quarter activity will once again be predominantly focused on liquids. Our financially disciplined approach to managing the business, combined with our industry leading hedge position, puts us in an enviable position to grow free cash flow, reduce debt and return capital to our unitholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third quarter 2024 net production averaged 2,075 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,829 mmcf per day of natural gas, 12,011 bbls per day of oil and 28,891 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

Third quarter 2024 price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.29 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $2.29 per mcfe in the third quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, Ascent reported Net Income of $92 million, Adjusted Net Income of $97 million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $327 million, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $260 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $56 million. Ascent incurred $233 million of total capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2024 consisting of $197 million of D&C costs, $27 million of land and leasehold costs, and $9 million of capitalized interest.

Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results

Net production for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 averaged 2,160 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,911 mmcf per day of natural gas, 11,208 bbls per day of oil and 30,296 bbls per day of NGLs.

Price realizations, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, were $3.41 per mcfe for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, price realizations were $2.36 per mcfe for the period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Ascent reported Net Income of $80 million, Adjusted Net Income of $411 million and Adjusted EBITDAX of $1.1 billion, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $839 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $331 million. Ascent incurred a total of $658 million of capital expenditures during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 consisting of $534 million of D&C costs, $100 million of land and leasehold costs, and $24 million of capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.4 billion, with $625 million of borrowings and $102 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of September 30, 2024 was approximately $1.3 billion, comprised of $1.3 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $5 million of cash on hand. The Company's leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.7x based on a LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

After quarter end, the Company completed several transactions that enhanced its balanced sheet and improved its credit profile. In early October, Ascent extended the maturity of its revolving credit facility by two years from June 2027 to June 2029. Concurrent with the extension, the Company also reaffirmed the borrowing base and elected commitment amounts under the credit facility at $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. Ascent also issued $600 million of new 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2032 with proceeds used to refinance its existing 7.000% senior unsecured notes due 2026.

Operational Update

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company spud 14 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 15 wells, and turned-in-line 15 wells with an average lateral length of 13,745 feet. As of September 30, 2024, Ascent had 904 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect its expected operating cash flow. As of September 30, 2024, Ascent had hedged 1,473,000 mmbtu per day of natural gas production for the remainder of 2024 at an average downside price of $3.50 per mmbtu, and 1,450,000 mmbtu per day in 2025 at an average downside price of $3.80 per mmbtu. Additionally, Ascent has hedged 10,000 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average price of $75.39 per bbl for the remainder of 2024, and 7,000 bbls per day in 2025 at an average price of $70.96. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company added additional oil hedges in 2025, increasing its hedge position to a total of 11,000 bbls per day at an average price of $70.36. Ascent also has a significant portion of its natural gas basis position hedged in 2024 and 2025 along with additional natural gas hedges in place through 2027. Please reference the financial statements for additional detail on Ascent's hedge position.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

Contact:

Chris Benton

Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

405-252-7850

[email protected]

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Revenues:















Natural gas

$ 300,736

$ 388,727

$ 974,999

$ 1,334,008 Oil

74,396

61,336

212,100

188,495 NGL

61,649

52,685

212,345

136,062 Commodity derivative gain

175,725

69,253

315,902

1,339,884 Total Revenues

612,506

572,001

1,715,346

2,998,449 Operating Expenses:















Lease operating expenses

26,202

31,252

83,268

95,219 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

248,984

253,479

766,695

721,563 Taxes other than income

10,888

11,784

33,412

35,918 Exploration expenses

4,122

1,862

13,478

6,654 General and administrative expenses

21,568

17,852

80,790

52,824 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

181,049

186,486

554,989

545,202 Total Operating Expenses

492,813

502,715

1,532,632

1,457,380 Income from Operations

119,693

69,286

182,714

1,541,069 Other Income (Expense):















Interest expense, net

(48,607)

(50,043)

(147,985)

(153,196) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

20,291

(3,760)

17,200

(1,919) Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

—

—

(26,900) Other income

1,021

1,172

28,148

12,083 Total Other Expense

(27,295)

(52,631)

(102,637)

(169,932) Net Income

$ 92,398

$ 16,655

$ 80,077

$ 1,371,137

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,947

$ 6,718 Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales

187,150

266,906 Accounts receivable – joint interest and other

89,341

38,540 Short-term derivative assets

294,597

438,041 Other current assets

7,119

10,620 Total Current Assets

583,154

760,825 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

12,212,893

11,565,453 Other property and equipment

43,681

42,542 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(5,172,644)

(4,619,852) Property and Equipment, net

7,083,930

6,988,143 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

113,826

288,396 Other long-term assets

58,650

68,486 Total Assets

$ 7,839,560

$ 8,105,850









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 79,696

$ 76,333 Accrued interest

45,618

44,665 Short-term derivative liabilities

3,180

13,157 Other current liabilities

502,801

551,894 Total Current Liabilities

631,295

686,049 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,407,156

2,533,873 Long-term derivative liabilities

129

— Other long-term liabilities

109,371

124,565 Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,516,656

2,658,438 Member's Equity

4,691,609

4,761,363 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,839,560

$ 8,105,850

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 92,398

$ 16,655

$ 80,077

$ 1,371,137 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation, depletion and amortization

181,049

186,486

554,989

545,202 Gain on commodity derivatives

(175,725)

(69,253)

(315,902)

(1,339,884) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

148,964

104,269

484,234

164,380 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

2,679

977

10,789

4,791 Non-cash interest expense

6,970

6,606

18,655

15,854 Long-term incentive compensation

5,646

999

25,912

2,689 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(20,291)

3,760

(17,200)

1,919 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

—

—

26,038 Other

35

95

55

(1,249) Changes in operating assets and liabilities

18,126

(21,877)

(2,298)

93,265 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

259,851

228,717

839,311

884,142 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Natural gas and oil capital expenditures

(210,997)

(259,516)

(645,387)

(789,795) Additions to other property and equipment

(329)

(323)

(1,174)

(2,151) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(211,326)

(259,839)

(646,561)

(791,946) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

365,000

400,000

1,215,000

1,820,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(395,000)

(360,000)

(1,355,000)

(1,445,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—

—

—

210,000 Repayment of long-term debt

—

—

—

(549,822) Cash paid for debt issuance and amendment costs

—

—

—

(11,219) Cash paid for debt prepayment costs

—

—

—

(27,491) Cash received (paid) for settlements of commodity derivatives

38,119

—

122,724

(53,530) Cash paid to Parent for equity distributions

(56,238)

(12,503)

(168,702)

(30,359) Other

(1,021)

(375)

(8,543)

(4,254) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(49,140)

27,122

(194,521)

(91,675) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(615)

(4,000)

(1,771)

521 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

5,562

8,415

6,718

3,894 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 4,947

$ 4,415

$ 4,947

$ 4,415

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net Production Volumes:















Natural gas (mmcf)

168,300

181,873

523,509

539,011 Oil (mbbls)

1,105

838

3,071

2,744 NGL (mbbls)

2,658

2,044

8,301

5,202 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

190,881

199,163

591,739

586,687

















Average Daily Net Production Volumes:















Natural gas (mmcf/d)

1,829

1,977

1,911

1,974 Oil (mbbls/d)

12

9

11

10 NGL (mbbls/d)

29

22

30

19 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

2,075

2,165

2,160

2,149 % Natural Gas

88 %

91 %

88 %

92 % % Liquids

12 %

9 %

12 %

8 %

















Average Sales Prices:















Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 1.79

$ 2.14

$ 1.86

$ 2.47 Oil ($/bbl)

$ 67.33

$ 73.23

$ 69.07

$ 68.69 NGL ($/bbl)

$ 23.19

$ 25.78

$ 25.58

$ 26.16

















Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 2.29

$ 2.52

$ 2.36

$ 2.83 Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)

1.00

0.52

1.05

0.28 Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 3.29

$ 3.04

$ 3.41

$ 3.11

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Capital Expenditures Incurred:















Drilling and completion costs incurred

$ 197,486

$ 206,088

$ 534,385

$ 666,441 Land and leasehold costs incurred

27,270

36,176

99,554

89,976 Capitalized interest incurred

8,697

8,377

24,225

27,985 Total Capital Expenditures Incurred

$ 233,453

$ 250,641

$ 658,164

$ 784,402

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Ascent uses certain non-GAAP measures as a supplement to its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting, (b) these financial measures are more comparable to estimates used by analysts, and (c) items excluded are one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to its investors and lenders; however, they should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt, impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX and LTM Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before exploration expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense (net), the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, drilling and completion costs incurred, land and leasehold costs incurred, capitalized interest incurred, financing commodity derivative settlements, and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make equity distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 92,398

$ 16,655

$ 80,077

$ 1,371,137 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted Net Income:















Gain on commodity derivatives

(175,725)

(69,253)

(315,902)

(1,339,884) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

191,305

104,269

622,471

164,380 Unrealized loss on interest rate derivatives

1,022

1,366

1,598

361 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(20,291)

3,760

(17,200)

1,919 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

5,646

999

25,912

2,689 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

—

—

26,900 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

2,679

977

10,789

4,791 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

18

—

3,534

(1,477) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 97,052

$ 58,773

$ 411,279

$ 230,816

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 92,398

$ 16,655

$ 80,077

$ 1,371,137 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:















Exploration expenses

4,122

1,862

13,478

6,654 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

181,049

186,486

554,989

545,202 Interest expense, net

48,607

50,043

147,985

153,196 Gain on commodity derivatives

(175,725)

(69,253)

(315,902)

(1,339,884) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

191,305

104,269

622,471

164,380 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(20,291)

3,760

(17,200)

1,919 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

5,646

999

25,912

2,689 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

—

—

26,900 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

18

—

3,534

(1,477) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 327,129

$ 294,821

$ 1,115,344

$ 930,716





(a) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $3.0 million and $14.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, is included in these amounts. Ascent did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ 92,398

$ (98,046)

$ 85,725

$ 757,202

$ 837,279 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

4,122

3,335

6,021

5,971

19,449 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

181,049

186,940

187,000

178,749

733,738 Interest expense, net

48,607

49,166

50,212

52,714

200,699 Gain on commodity derivatives

(175,725)

(23,918)

(116,259)

(758,301)

(1,074,203) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

191,305

204,604

226,562

58,169

680,640 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(20,291)

(605)

3,696

651

(16,549) Long-term incentive compensation(a)

5,646

10,952

9,314

1,006

26,918 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

18

244

3,272

20,000

23,534 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 327,129

$ 332,672

$ 455,543

$ 316,161

$ 1,431,505





Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023





















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 16,655

$ 250,036

$ 1,104,446

$ 1,600,999

$ 2,972,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

1,862

4,185

607

3,353

10,007 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

186,486

175,677

183,039

181,519

726,721 Interest expense, net

50,043

47,818

55,335

57,426

210,622 Gain on commodity derivatives

(69,253)

(348,982)

(921,649)

(993,155)

(2,333,039) Settlements received (paid) for commodity derivatives

104,269

126,929

(66,818)

(473,217)

(308,837) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

3,760

2,039

(3,880)

1,955

3,874 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

—

26,900

—

—

26,900 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

999

859

831

8,780

11,469 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

—

—

(1,477)

(59)

(1,536) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 294,821

$ 285,461

$ 350,434

$ 387,601

$ 1,318,317





(a) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $3.0 million, $6.5 million, $4.8 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2022, respectively, is included in these amounts. Ascent did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT & NET DEBT TO LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023









Net Debt:







Total debt

$ 2,407,156

$ 2,509,692 Less: cash and cash equivalents

4,947

4,415 Net Debt

$ 2,402,209

$ 2,505,277









Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt

$ 2,402,209

$ 2,505,277 LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,431,505

$ 1,318,317 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX

1.7 x

1.9 x

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$ 259,851

$ 228,717

$ 839,311

$ 884,142 Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:















Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(18,126)

21,877

2,298

(93,265) Drilling and completion costs incurred

(197,486)

(206,088)

(534,385)

(666,441) Land and leasehold costs incurred

(27,270)

(36,176)

(99,554)

(89,976) Capitalized interest incurred

(8,697)

(8,377)

(24,225)

(27,985) Financing commodity derivative settlements

42,341

—

138,237

— Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

5,862

3,039

9,378

3,901 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)

$ 56,475

$ 2,992

$ 331,060

$ 10,376





(a) Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include the impact of the Long-Term Incentive Cash Award of $3.0 million and $14.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Ascent did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

SOURCE Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC