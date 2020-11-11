Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating And Financial Results
Nov 11, 2020, 16:00 ET
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Averaged net production of 2.0 bcfe per day, despite nearly 210 mmcfe per day of elective curtailments
- Decreased average well cost to approximately $569 per lateral foot during the quarter, resulting in capital expenditures incurred of $122 million
- Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $210 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $183 million
- Generated $59 million of free cash flow(1) during the quarter
- Deliberate, multi-year hedge program delivered realizations totaling $114 million, or $0.63 per mcfe
- Successfully exchanged 92.7% of our 10% Senior Notes due 2022 while extending our weighted average maturity profile to approximately five years
- Borrowing base reaffirmed at $1.85 billion in November 2020
- Reiterating production, free cash flow and capital guidance for the year
|
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.
Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "we" or "our") today reported its third quarter 2020 operating and financial results and reiterated full year 2020 guidance. In addition, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors at 9 AM CST / 10 AM EST, Thursday, November 12, 2020. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors.
"The third quarter of 2020 was yet another example of Ascent demonstrating our ability to deliver best-in-class operational results and basin-leading capital efficiencies while reaffirming our ability to generate sustainable positive free cash flow," said Jeff Fisher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent. "During the quarter, we saw our overall capital efficiency continue to improve as we produced 2.0 bcfe net per day while only incurring $122 million of capital expenditures. We also made the strategic decision to curtail approximately 210 mmcfe per day of net production during the quarter due to low commodity prices and increased volatility. Our outstanding results this quarter were accomplished while continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. We are excited to reiterate our production and free cash flow guidance while projecting total capital to come in at the low end of our guidance range."
Third Quarter 2020 Results
For the third quarter of 2020, Ascent reported a net loss of $552 million and adjusted net loss of $22 million, compared to net income of $130 million and adjusted net income of $86 million in the third quarter of 2019. Ascent's adjusted EBITDAX and capital expenditures incurred for the third quarter of 2020 were $210 million and $122 million, respectively. Free cash flow increased by $130 million, to $59 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter last year.
Average net daily production for the third quarter of 2020 was 1,982 mmcfe per day, and if you include the 19 bcfe of net curtailments, this represents a 5% increase relative to the third quarter of 2019. Net production during the quarter consisted of 1,785 mmcf per day of natural gas, 12,185 bbls per day of oil and 20,652 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").
Financial Position
As of September 30, 2020, Ascent's principal amount of debt outstanding was approximately $2.8 billion, including $1.2 billion drawn under its revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2020, Ascent had $155 million of letters of credit issued and $527 million of available capacity under its fully committed $1.85 billion borrowing base. Combined with $5 million of cash on hand, Ascent had total liquidity of $532 million exiting the third quarter. As of September 30, 2020, Ascent's leverage ratio was 2.7x.
In November 2020, Ascent's borrowing base was reaffirmed at $1.85 billion pursuant to the scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under our credit agreement.
Successful Exchange of 2022 Senior Notes Completed
Subsequent to quarter end, Ascent successfully completed the exchange of $857 million, or 92.7%, of the outstanding principal value of its Senior Notes due 2022. The 2022 Notes were exchanged for $538 million of New Term Loans due 2025 and $340 million of New Senior Notes due 2027. Additionally, as part of the exchange, our sponsors contributed $20 million of new capital in a clean-up facility in order to provide incremental liquidity to the business and underscore their continued support of Ascent. "We are extremely pleased with the positive results and participation in the exchange as we believe it validates our high-quality assets, management team and operational capabilities that we have worked hard to establish. The transaction extends our weighted average maturity profile to approximately five years and provides us with the ability to use free cash flow to deleverage the balance sheet going forward," said Brooks Shughart, Chief Financial Officer of Ascent.
Hedging Update
Ascent has significant hedges in place for the balance of 2020 and beyond to prudently reduce exposure to volatility in commodity prices as well as to protect our expected operating cash flow. As of September 30, 2020, Ascent had hedged over 1.5 bcf per day of natural gas production for the remainder of the calendar year 2020 at approximately $2.68 per mmbtu ($2.87 per mcf). In addition, Ascent has hedged 2,500 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average price above $48.00 per bbl for the remainder of calendar year 2020.
About Ascent Resources
Ascent is the eighth largest producer of natural gas in the United States in terms of daily production and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in Southeast Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts. For more information, visit www.ascentresources.com.
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at www.ascentresources.com/investors. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Natural gas
|
$
|
300,643
|
$
|
352,867
|
$
|
868,249
|
$
|
1,173,381
|
Oil
|
37,177
|
72,173
|
107,736
|
174,928
|
NGL
|
27,243
|
29,379
|
80,590
|
90,971
|
Commodity derivative (loss) gain
|
(386,020)
|
175,031
|
(248,066)
|
357,523
|
Total Revenues
|
(20,957)
|
629,450
|
808,509
|
1,796,803
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Lease operating expenses
|
19,203
|
18,128
|
57,839
|
52,279
|
Gathering, processing and transportation expenses
|
227,247
|
219,697
|
689,896
|
619,968
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
9,344
|
9,522
|
28,343
|
25,969
|
Exploration expenses
|
28,096
|
25,178
|
77,907
|
82,916
|
General and administrative expenses
|
15,063
|
14,864
|
50,112
|
45,705
|
Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
195,120
|
183,815
|
572,001
|
499,323
|
Depreciation and amortization of other assets
|
928
|
817
|
2,794
|
2,364
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
495,001
|
472,021
|
1,478,892
|
1,328,524
|
(Loss) Income from Operations
|
(515,958)
|
157,429
|
(670,383)
|
468,279
|
Other (Expense) Income:
|
Interest expense, net
|
(33,279)
|
(28,854)
|
(98,432)
|
(74,865)
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|
—
|
1,259
|
—
|
4,404
|
(Losses) gains on purchases or exchanges of debt
|
(3,632)
|
—
|
9,671
|
—
|
Other income
|
437
|
315
|
1,024
|
2,892
|
Total Other Expense
|
(36,474)
|
(27,280)
|
(87,737)
|
(67,569)
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
$
|
(552,432)
|
$
|
130,149
|
$
|
(758,120)
|
$
|
400,710
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,968
|
$
|
7,346
|
Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales
|
177,183
|
260,759
|
Accounts receivable – joint interest and other
|
13,096
|
20,425
|
Short-term derivative assets
|
2,482
|
248,118
|
Other current assets
|
6,508
|
8,468
|
Total Current Assets
|
204,237
|
545,116
|
Property and Equipment:
|
Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting
|
8,682,979
|
8,233,964
|
Other property and equipment
|
31,517
|
30,818
|
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
(2,465,098)
|
(1,890,506)
|
Property and Equipment, net
|
6,249,398
|
6,374,276
|
Other Assets:
|
Long-term derivative assets
|
258
|
70,778
|
Other long-term assets
|
17,482
|
20,248
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
6,471,375
|
$
|
7,010,418
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
54,524
|
$
|
68,364
|
Revenue payable
|
69,905
|
99,300
|
Accrued interest
|
66,548
|
36,787
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
96,536
|
—
|
Short-term derivative liabilities
|
150,945
|
—
|
Other current liabilities
|
220,512
|
280,841
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
658,970
|
485,292
|
Long-Term Liabilities:
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
2,672,065
|
2,838,676
|
Long-term derivative liabilities
|
211,073
|
—
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
5,203
|
5,067
|
Total Long-Term Liabilities
|
2,888,341
|
2,843,743
|
Member's Equity
|
2,924,064
|
3,681,383
|
Total Liabilities and Member's Equity
|
$
|
6,471,375
|
$
|
7,010,418
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(552,432)
|
$
|
130,149
|
$
|
(758,120)
|
$
|
400,710
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
196,048
|
184,632
|
574,795
|
501,687
|
Change in fair value of commodity derivatives
|
500,175
|
(67,418)
|
677,647
|
(246,380)
|
Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives
|
26
|
—
|
528
|
—
|
Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties
|
26,327
|
24,213
|
75,006
|
79,352
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
6,088
|
6,983
|
19,394
|
20,770
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|
—
|
(1,259)
|
—
|
(4,404)
|
Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt
|
—
|
—
|
(13,303)
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
710
|
—
|
710
|
—
|
Other
|
37
|
(539)
|
(1,564)
|
508
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
6,004
|
52,354
|
79,454
|
166,967
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
182,983
|
329,115
|
654,547
|
919,210
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
Drilling and completion costs
|
(126,353)
|
(292,166)
|
(472,233)
|
(889,878)
|
Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties
|
(30,512)
|
(56,849)
|
(111,499)
|
(202,141)
|
Proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties
|
—
|
11,218
|
—
|
14,541
|
Additions to other property and equipment
|
(84)
|
(970)
|
(1,461)
|
(2,964)
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(156,949)
|
(338,767)
|
(585,193)
|
(1,080,442)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings
|
230,000
|
180,000
|
695,000
|
915,000
|
Repayment of credit facility borrowings
|
(260,000)
|
(170,000)
|
(715,000)
|
(758,000)
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(23)
|
—
|
(50,995)
|
—
|
Cash paid for debt issuance costs
|
(4)
|
—
|
(2,294)
|
—
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
1,557
|
—
|
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities
|
(30,027)
|
10,000
|
(71,732)
|
157,000
|
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(3,993)
|
348
|
(2,378)
|
(4,232)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
|
8,961
|
6,450
|
7,346
|
11,030
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|
$
|
4,968
|
$
|
6,798
|
$
|
4,968
|
$
|
6,798
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net Production Volumes:
|
Natural gas (mmcf)
|
164,208
|
168,570
|
490,108
|
455,330
|
Oil (mbbls)
|
1,121
|
1,447
|
3,404
|
3,446
|
NGL (mbbls)
|
1,900
|
2,365
|
7,423
|
5,682
|
Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)
|
182,333
|
191,443
|
555,068
|
510,097
|
Average Daily Net Production Volumes:
|
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
|
1,785
|
1,832
|
1,789
|
1,668
|
Oil (mbbls/d)
|
12
|
16
|
12
|
13
|
NGL (mbbls/d)
|
21
|
26
|
27
|
21
|
Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)
|
1,982
|
2,081
|
2,026
|
1,869
|
% Natural Gas
|
90
|
%
|
88
|
%
|
88
|
%
|
89
|
%
|
% Liquids
|
10
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
11
|
%
|
Average Sales Prices:
|
Natural gas ($/mcf)
|
$
|
1.83
|
$
|
2.09
|
$
|
1.77
|
$
|
2.58
|
Oil ($/bbl)
|
$
|
33.16
|
$
|
49.87
|
$
|
31.65
|
$
|
50.76
|
NGL ($/bbl)
|
$
|
14.34
|
$
|
12.42
|
$
|
10.86
|
$
|
16.01
|
Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)
|
$
|
2.00
|
$
|
2.37
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
2.82
|
Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)
|
0.63
|
0.56
|
0.77
|
0.22
|
Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)
|
$
|
2.63
|
$
|
2.93
|
$
|
2.67
|
$
|
3.04
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Capital Expenditures Incurred:
|
Drilling and completion costs incurred
|
$
|
91,622
|
$
|
287,777
|
$
|
412,737
|
$
|
880,473
|
Acquisition and leasehold costs incurred
|
10,559
|
31,664
|
47,166
|
111,148
|
Capitalized interest incurred
|
19,483
|
28,736
|
64,119
|
98,896
|
Total Capital Expenditures Incurred
|
$
|
121,664
|
$
|
348,177
|
$
|
524,022
|
$
|
1,090,517
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
$
|
(552,432)
|
$
|
130,149
|
$
|
(758,120)
|
$
|
400,710
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to adjusted net
|
Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties
|
26,327
|
24,213
|
75,006
|
79,352
|
Change in fair value of commodity derivatives
|
500,175
|
(67,418)
|
677,647
|
(246,380)
|
Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives
|
26
|
—
|
528
|
—
|
Losses (gains) on purchases or exchanges of debt
|
3,632
|
—
|
(9,671)
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
710
|
—
|
710
|
—
|
Non-recurring legal expense
|
—
|
—
|
5,572
|
—
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|
—
|
(1,259)
|
—
|
(4,404)
|
Other
|
—
|
62
|
—
|
314
|
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)
|
$
|
(21,562)
|
$
|
85,747
|
$
|
(8,328)
|
$
|
229,592
|
(a)
|
As shown above, and on pages 10, 11 and 12, Ascent uses adjusted net income (loss), EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX, discretionary cash flow and free cash flow (non-GAAP measures) as supplemental measures to evaluate the performance of its assets. Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to our investors, as discussed below. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent, are not measures of performance as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
|
Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for operating income, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with US GAAP. Non-GAAP measures provide no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures and working capital movement. Non-GAAP measures do not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, exploration expenses and other commitments and obligations. However, Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because these measures:
|
•
|
Are widely used by investors in the natural gas and oil industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure, and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;
|
•
|
Are more comparable to estimates used by analysts;
|
•
|
Help investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of Ascent's operations from period to period by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure;
|
•
|
Excludes one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing cannot be reasonably estimated; and
|
•
|
Are used by Ascent's management team for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.
|
There are significant limitations to using non-GAAP measures as measures of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect Ascent's net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating non-GAAP measures reported by different companies.
|
(b)
|
Ascent defines "adjusted net (loss) income" as net income (loss) before impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties; changes in fair value of commodity derivatives; change in fair value of interest rate derivatives; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; stock-based compensation; non-recurring legal expense (benefit); change in fair value of embedded derivative; acquisition expenses; impairment of other property and equipment; and other non-recurring items.
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF EBITDAX, ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT
|
(Unaudited)
|
EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net (Loss) Income
|
$
|
(552,432)
|
$
|
130,149
|
$
|
(758,120)
|
$
|
400,710
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDAX:
|
Exploration expenses
|
28,096
|
25,178
|
77,907
|
82,916
|
Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
195,120
|
183,815
|
572,001
|
499,323
|
Depreciation and amortization of other assets
|
928
|
817
|
2,794
|
2,364
|
Interest expense, net
|
33,279
|
28,854
|
98,432
|
74,865
|
EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)
|
(295,009)
|
368,813
|
(6,986)
|
1,060,178
|
Adjustments to reconcile EBITDAX to Adjusted EBITDAX:
|
Change in fair value of commodity derivatives
|
500,175
|
(67,418)
|
677,647
|
(246,380)
|
Losses (gains) on purchases or exchanges of debt
|
3,632
|
—
|
(9,671)
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
710
|
—
|
710
|
—
|
Non-recurring legal expense
|
—
|
—
|
5,572
|
—
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|
—
|
(1,259)
|
—
|
(4,404)
|
Other
|
—
|
62
|
—
|
314
|
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)
|
$
|
209,508
|
$
|
300,198
|
$
|
667,272
|
$
|
809,708
|
(a)
|
Ascent defines "EBITDAX" as net income (loss) before exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; and interest expense, net.
|
(b)
|
See footnote (a) on page 9 for a discussion around our uses of non-GAAP measures.
|
(c)
|
Ascent defines "adjusted EBITDAX" as EBITDAX before changes in fair value of commodity derivatives; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; stock-based compensation; non-recurring legal expense (benefit); acquisition expenses; change in fair value of embedded derivative; and other non-recurring items.
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF EBITDAX, ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (CONTINUED)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Last Twelve Months ("LTM") EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX
|
Three Months
|
Twelve Months
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
65,255
|
$
|
85,362
|
$
|
(291,050)
|
$
|
(552,432)
|
$
|
(692,865)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to EBITDAX:
|
Exploration expenses
|
41,561
|
26,953
|
22,858
|
28,096
|
119,468
|
Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion
|
203,091
|
175,550
|
201,331
|
195,120
|
775,092
|
Depreciation and amortization of other assets
|
875
|
924
|
942
|
928
|
3,669
|
Interest expense, net
|
34,249
|
33,920
|
31,233
|
33,279
|
132,681
|
EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)
|
345,031
|
322,709
|
(34,686)
|
(295,009)
|
338,045
|
Adjustments to reconcile EBITDAX to Adjusted EBITDAX:
|
Change in fair value of commodity
|
(3,077)
|
(62,375)
|
239,847
|
500,175
|
674,570
|
(Gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of
|
—
|
(13,493)
|
190
|
3,632
|
(9,671)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
710
|
710
|
Non-recurring legal expense
|
—
|
—
|
5,572
|
—
|
5,572
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivative
|
(622)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(622)
|
Other
|
61
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
61
|
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)
|
$
|
341,393
|
$
|
246,841
|
$
|
210,923
|
$
|
209,508
|
$
|
1,008,665
|
(a)
|
Ascent defines "EBITDAX" as net income (loss) before exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; and interest expense, net.
|
(b)
|
See footnote (a) on page 9 for a discussion around our uses of non-GAAP measures.
|
(c)
|
Ascent defines "adjusted EBITDAX" as EBITDAX before changes in fair value of commodity derivatives; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; stock-based compensation; non-recurring legal expense (benefit); acquisition expenses; change in fair value of embedded derivative; and other non-recurring items.
|
Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net Debt:
|
Total debt(a)
|
$
|
2,759,135
|
$
|
2,757,755
|
Less: cash and cash equivalents
|
4,968
|
6,798
|
Net Debt(b)
|
$
|
2,754,167
|
$
|
2,750,957
|
Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:
|
Net Debt(b)
|
$
|
2,754,167
|
$
|
2,750,957
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDAX(c)
|
$
|
1,008,665
|
$
|
1,128,110
|
Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX
|
2.7
|
x
|
2.4
|
x
|
(a)
|
Total debt represents outstanding principal balances and includes the current portion of our long-term debt.
|
(b)
|
Ascent defines "Net Debt" as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses net debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand.
|
(c)
|
Adjusted EBITDAX for the LTM ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.
|
ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF DISCRETIONARY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
$
|
182,983
|
$
|
328,982
|
$
|
654,547
|
$
|
919,210
|
Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
(6,004)
|
(52,354)
|
(79,454)
|
(166,967)
|
Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)(b)
|
176,979
|
276,628
|
575,093
|
752,243
|
Adjustments to reconcile Discretionary Cash Flow to Free
|
Drilling and completion costs incurred
|
(91,622)
|
(287,777)
|
(412,737)
|
(880,473)
|
Acquisition and leasehold costs incurred
|
(10,559)
|
(31,664)
|
(47,166)
|
(111,148)
|
Capitalized interest incurred
|
(19,483)
|
(28,736)
|
(64,119)
|
(98,896)
|
Non-recurring legal expense
|
—
|
—
|
5,572
|
—
|
Other
|
3,632
|
—
|
3,632
|
—
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(b)(c)
|
$
|
58,947
|
$
|
(71,549)
|
$
|
60,275
|
$
|
(338,274)
|
(a)
|
Discretionary cash flow is widely accepted as a financial indicator of a natural gas and oil company's ability to generate cash which is used to internally fund exploration and development activities and service debt. Ascent defines "discretionary cash flow" as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities.
|
(b)
|
See footnote (a) on page 9 for a discussion around our uses of non-GAAP measures.
|
(c)
|
Free cash flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Ascent defines "free cash flow" as discretionary cash flow less incurred drilling and completion costs, acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties and certain non-recurring items.
