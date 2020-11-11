Ascent Resources Utica Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating And Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Averaged net production of 2.0 bcfe per day, despite nearly 210 mmcfe per day of elective curtailments

Decreased average well cost to approximately $569 per lateral foot during the quarter, resulting in capital expenditures incurred of $122 million

per lateral foot during the quarter, resulting in capital expenditures incurred of Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $210 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $183 million

of and net cash provided by operating activities of Generated $59 million of free cash flow (1) during the quarter

of free cash flow during the quarter Deliberate, multi-year hedge program delivered realizations totaling $114 million , or $0.63 per mcfe

, or per mcfe Successfully exchanged 92.7% of our 10% Senior Notes due 2022 while extending our weighted average maturity profile to approximately five years

Borrowing base reaffirmed at $1.85 billion in November 2020

in Reiterating production, free cash flow and capital guidance for the year

Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent", "we" or "our") today reported its third quarter 2020 operating and financial results and reiterated full year 2020 guidance. In addition, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors at 9 AM CST / 10 AM EST, Thursday, November 12, 2020. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at https://www.ascentresources.com/investors .

"The third quarter of 2020 was yet another example of Ascent demonstrating our ability to deliver best-in-class operational results and basin-leading capital efficiencies while reaffirming our ability to generate sustainable positive free cash flow," said Jeff Fisher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ascent. "During the quarter, we saw our overall capital efficiency continue to improve as we produced 2.0 bcfe net per day while only incurring $122 million of capital expenditures. We also made the strategic decision to curtail approximately 210 mmcfe per day of net production during the quarter due to low commodity prices and increased volatility. Our outstanding results this quarter were accomplished while continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. We are excited to reiterate our production and free cash flow guidance while projecting total capital to come in at the low end of our guidance range."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

For the third quarter of 2020, Ascent reported a net loss of $552 million and adjusted net loss of $22 million, compared to net income of $130 million and adjusted net income of $86 million in the third quarter of 2019. Ascent's adjusted EBITDAX and capital expenditures incurred for the third quarter of 2020 were $210 million and $122 million, respectively. Free cash flow increased by $130 million, to $59 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter last year.

Average net daily production for the third quarter of 2020 was 1,982 mmcfe per day, and if you include the 19 bcfe of net curtailments, this represents a 5% increase relative to the third quarter of 2019. Net production during the quarter consisted of 1,785 mmcf per day of natural gas, 12,185 bbls per day of oil and 20,652 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL").

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2020, Ascent's principal amount of debt outstanding was approximately $2.8 billion, including $1.2 billion drawn under its revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2020, Ascent had $155 million of letters of credit issued and $527 million of available capacity under its fully committed $1.85 billion borrowing base. Combined with $5 million of cash on hand, Ascent had total liquidity of $532 million exiting the third quarter. As of September 30, 2020, Ascent's leverage ratio was 2.7x.

In November 2020, Ascent's borrowing base was reaffirmed at $1.85 billion pursuant to the scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination under our credit agreement.

Successful Exchange of 2022 Senior Notes Completed

Subsequent to quarter end, Ascent successfully completed the exchange of $857 million, or 92.7%, of the outstanding principal value of its Senior Notes due 2022. The 2022 Notes were exchanged for $538 million of New Term Loans due 2025 and $340 million of New Senior Notes due 2027. Additionally, as part of the exchange, our sponsors contributed $20 million of new capital in a clean-up facility in order to provide incremental liquidity to the business and underscore their continued support of Ascent. "We are extremely pleased with the positive results and participation in the exchange as we believe it validates our high-quality assets, management team and operational capabilities that we have worked hard to establish. The transaction extends our weighted average maturity profile to approximately five years and provides us with the ability to use free cash flow to deleverage the balance sheet going forward," said Brooks Shughart, Chief Financial Officer of Ascent.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place for the balance of 2020 and beyond to prudently reduce exposure to volatility in commodity prices as well as to protect our expected operating cash flow. As of September 30, 2020, Ascent had hedged over 1.5 bcf per day of natural gas production for the remainder of the calendar year 2020 at approximately $2.68 per mmbtu ($2.87 per mcf). In addition, Ascent has hedged 2,500 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average price above $48.00 per bbl for the remainder of calendar year 2020.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is the eighth largest producer of natural gas in the United States in terms of daily production and is focused on acquiring, developing, producing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in Southeast Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering low-cost clean-burning energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts. For more information, visit www.ascentresources.com.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019















Revenues:













Natural gas $ 300,643



$ 352,867



$ 868,249



$ 1,173,381

Oil 37,177



72,173



107,736



174,928

NGL 27,243



29,379



80,590



90,971

Commodity derivative (loss) gain (386,020)



175,031



(248,066)



357,523

Total Revenues (20,957)



629,450



808,509



1,796,803

Operating Expenses:













Lease operating expenses 19,203



18,128



57,839



52,279

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 227,247



219,697



689,896



619,968

Production and ad valorem taxes 9,344



9,522



28,343



25,969

Exploration expenses 28,096



25,178



77,907



82,916

General and administrative expenses 15,063



14,864



50,112



45,705

Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion and amortization 195,120



183,815



572,001



499,323

Depreciation and amortization of other assets 928



817



2,794



2,364

Total Operating Expenses 495,001



472,021



1,478,892



1,328,524

(Loss) Income from Operations (515,958)



157,429



(670,383)



468,279

Other (Expense) Income:













Interest expense, net (33,279)



(28,854)



(98,432)



(74,865)

Change in fair value of embedded derivative —



1,259



—



4,404

(Losses) gains on purchases or exchanges of debt (3,632)



—



9,671



—

Other income 437



315



1,024



2,892

Total Other Expense (36,474)



(27,280)



(87,737)



(67,569)

Net (Loss) Income $ (552,432)



$ 130,149



$ (758,120)



$ 400,710



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



September 30,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2020

2019







Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,968



$ 7,346

Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales 177,183



260,759

Accounts receivable – joint interest and other 13,096



20,425

Short-term derivative assets 2,482



248,118

Other current assets 6,508



8,468

Total Current Assets 204,237



545,116

Property and Equipment:





Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting 8,682,979



8,233,964

Other property and equipment 31,517



30,818

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (2,465,098)



(1,890,506)

Property and Equipment, net 6,249,398



6,374,276

Other Assets:





Long-term derivative assets 258



70,778

Other long-term assets 17,482



20,248

Total Assets $ 6,471,375



$ 7,010,418









Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 54,524



$ 68,364

Revenue payable 69,905



99,300

Accrued interest 66,548



36,787

Current portion of long-term debt, net 96,536



—

Short-term derivative liabilities 150,945



—

Other current liabilities 220,512



280,841

Total Current Liabilities 658,970



485,292

Long-Term Liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,672,065



2,838,676

Long-term derivative liabilities 211,073



—

Other long-term liabilities 5,203



5,067

Total Long-Term Liabilities 2,888,341



2,843,743

Member's Equity 2,924,064



3,681,383

Total Liabilities and Member's Equity $ 6,471,375



$ 7,010,418



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019















Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net (loss) income $ (552,432)



$ 130,149



$ (758,120)



$ 400,710

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization 196,048



184,632



574,795



501,687

Change in fair value of commodity derivatives 500,175



(67,418)



677,647



(246,380)

Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives 26



—



528



—

Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties 26,327



24,213



75,006



79,352

Non-cash interest expense 6,088



6,983



19,394



20,770

Change in fair value of embedded derivative —



(1,259)



—



(4,404)

Gains on purchases or exchanges of debt —



—



(13,303)



—

Stock-based compensation 710



—



710



—

Other 37



(539)



(1,564)



508

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,004



52,354



79,454



166,967

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 182,983



329,115



654,547



919,210

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Drilling and completion costs (126,353)



(292,166)



(472,233)



(889,878)

Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties (30,512)



(56,849)



(111,499)



(202,141)

Proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties —



11,218



—



14,541

Additions to other property and equipment (84)



(970)



(1,461)



(2,964)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (156,949)



(338,767)



(585,193)



(1,080,442)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 230,000



180,000



695,000



915,000

Repayment of credit facility borrowings (260,000)



(170,000)



(715,000)



(758,000)

Repayment of long-term debt (23)



—



(50,995)



—

Cash paid for debt issuance costs (4)



—



(2,294)



—

Other —



—



1,557



—

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (30,027)



10,000



(71,732)



157,000

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (3,993)



348



(2,378)



(4,232)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 8,961



6,450



7,346



11,030

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 4,968



$ 6,798



$ 4,968



$ 6,798



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Net Production Volumes:













Natural gas (mmcf) 164,208



168,570



490,108



455,330

Oil (mbbls) 1,121



1,447



3,404



3,446

NGL (mbbls) 1,900



2,365



7,423



5,682

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe) 182,333



191,443



555,068



510,097

















Average Daily Net Production Volumes:













Natural gas (mmcf/d) 1,785



1,832



1,789



1,668

Oil (mbbls/d) 12



16



12



13

NGL (mbbls/d) 21



26



27



21

Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d) 1,982



2,081



2,026



1,869

% Natural Gas 90 %

88 %

88 %

89 % % Liquids 10 %

12 %

12 %

11 %















Average Sales Prices:













Natural gas ($/mcf) $ 1.83



$ 2.09



$ 1.77



$ 2.58

Oil ($/bbl) $ 33.16



$ 49.87



$ 31.65



$ 50.76

NGL ($/bbl) $ 14.34



$ 12.42



$ 10.86



$ 16.01

















Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe) $ 2.00



$ 2.37



$ 1.90



$ 2.82

Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe) 0.63



0.56



0.77



0.22

Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe) $ 2.63



$ 2.93



$ 2.67



$ 3.04



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019















Capital Expenditures Incurred:













Drilling and completion costs incurred $ 91,622



$ 287,777



$ 412,737



$ 880,473

Acquisition and leasehold costs incurred 10,559



31,664



47,166



111,148

Capitalized interest incurred 19,483



28,736



64,119



98,896

Total Capital Expenditures Incurred $ 121,664



$ 348,177



$ 524,022



$ 1,090,517



ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019















Net (Loss) Income $ (552,432)



$ 130,149



$ (758,120)



$ 400,710

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to adjusted net

(loss) income:













Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties 26,327



24,213



75,006



79,352

Change in fair value of commodity derivatives 500,175



(67,418)



677,647



(246,380)

Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives 26



—



528



—

Losses (gains) on purchases or exchanges of debt 3,632



—



(9,671)



—

Stock-based compensation 710



—



710



—

Non-recurring legal expense —



—



5,572



—

Change in fair value of embedded derivative —



(1,259)



—



(4,404)

Other —



62



—



314

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP)(a)(b) $ (21,562)



$ 85,747



$ (8,328)



$ 229,592







(b) Ascent defines "adjusted net (loss) income" as net income (loss) before impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties; changes in fair value of commodity derivatives; change in fair value of interest rate derivatives; (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt; stock-based compensation; non-recurring legal expense (benefit); change in fair value of embedded derivative; acquisition expenses; impairment of other property and equipment; and other non-recurring items.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF EBITDAX, ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (Unaudited)

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019















Net (Loss) Income $ (552,432)



$ 130,149



$ (758,120)



$ 400,710

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDAX:













Exploration expenses 28,096



25,178



77,907



82,916

Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion and amortization 195,120



183,815



572,001



499,323

Depreciation and amortization of other assets 928



817



2,794



2,364

Interest expense, net 33,279



28,854



98,432



74,865

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b) (295,009)



368,813



(6,986)



1,060,178

Adjustments to reconcile EBITDAX to Adjusted EBITDAX:













Change in fair value of commodity derivatives 500,175



(67,418)



677,647



(246,380)

Losses (gains) on purchases or exchanges of debt 3,632



—



(9,671)



—

Stock-based compensation 710



—



710



—

Non-recurring legal expense —



—



5,572



—

Change in fair value of embedded derivative —



(1,259)



—



(4,404)

Other —



62



—



314

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c) $ 209,508



$ 300,198



$ 667,272



$ 809,708







ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF EBITDAX, ADJUSTED EBITDAX AND NET DEBT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

Last Twelve Months ("LTM") EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX



Three Months

Ended

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2019

2020

2020

2020

2020



















Net Income (Loss) $ 65,255



$ 85,362



$ (291,050)



$ (552,432)



$ (692,865)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to EBITDAX:

















Exploration expenses 41,561



26,953



22,858



28,096



119,468

Natural gas and oil depreciation, depletion

and amortization 203,091



175,550



201,331



195,120



775,092

Depreciation and amortization of other assets 875



924



942



928



3,669

Interest expense, net 34,249



33,920



31,233



33,279



132,681

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(a)(b) 345,031



322,709



(34,686)



(295,009)



338,045

Adjustments to reconcile EBITDAX to Adjusted EBITDAX:

















Change in fair value of commodity

derivatives (3,077)



(62,375)



239,847



500,175



674,570

(Gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of

debt —



(13,493)



190



3,632



(9,671)

Stock-based compensation —



—



—



710



710

Non-recurring legal expense —



—



5,572



—



5,572

Change in fair value of embedded derivative (622)



—



—



—



(622)

Other 61



—



—



—



61

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)(b)(c) $ 341,393



$ 246,841



$ 210,923



$ 209,508



$ 1,008,665







Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX





September 30, ($ in thousands)

2020

2019









Net Debt:







Total debt(a)

$ 2,759,135



$ 2,757,755

Less: cash and cash equivalents

4,968



6,798

Net Debt(b)

$ 2,754,167



$ 2,750,957











Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt(b)

$ 2,754,167



$ 2,750,957

LTM Adjusted EBITDAX(c)

$ 1,008,665



$ 1,128,110

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX

2.7 x

2.4 x





ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATIONS OF DISCRETIONARY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 182,983



$ 328,982



$ 654,547



$ 919,210

Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating

Activities to Discretionary Cash Flow:













Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,004)



(52,354)



(79,454)



(166,967)

Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)(b) 176,979



276,628



575,093



752,243

Adjustments to reconcile Discretionary Cash Flow to Free

Cash Flow:













Drilling and completion costs incurred (91,622)



(287,777)



(412,737)



(880,473)

Acquisition and leasehold costs incurred (10,559)



(31,664)



(47,166)



(111,148)

Capitalized interest incurred (19,483)



(28,736)



(64,119)



(98,896)

Non-recurring legal expense —



—



5,572



—

Other 3,632



—



3,632



—

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(b)(c) $ 58,947



$ (71,549)



$ 60,275



$ (338,274)







