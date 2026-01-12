Ascertain and Cardiovascular Associates of America Partner to Automate Prior Authorizations Across Nation's Largest Cardiovascular Network

Partnership brings agentic AI automation to 460+ physicians serving more than 1,300,000 patients annually across eight states

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascertain, a healthcare technology company pioneering agentic AI to automate administrative workflows, and Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), the nation's largest cardiovascular network, today announced a partnership to deploy AI-powered technology to streamline operations and care administration across CVAUSA's network of 460+ cardiologists and 290+ advanced practice providers.

The collaboration will leverage Ascertain to deploy AI-powered technology to streamline operations and care administration across CVAUSA's 100+ clinic locations in eight states. With cardiovascular disease remaining the leading cause of death in America and nearly half of all US adults living with some form of heart or vascular disease, the partnership aims to reduce administrative friction that delays access to critical cardiac care.

Cardiology practices face an especially high administrative burden given the volume and complexity of advanced diagnostic imaging and interventional procedures involved in cardiac care. Across its network, CVAUSA coordinates care for hundreds of thousands of office visits, diagnostic studies, and procedures annually, each requiring documentation and payer communication. By automating manual data entry, documentation assembly, and payer communications, Ascertain's platform enables clinical teams to redirect time toward patient care while improving throughput and reducing operational costs.

Ben Diestel, SVP of Innovation at Cardiovascular Associates of America, said:

"At CVAUSA, our mission is to empower cardiovascular specialists to transform patient care. Prior authorizations have long created delays for patients who need timely access to cardiac imaging and procedures. Ascertain's agentic AI platform gives us the ability to address that challenge at scale, freeing our physicians and staff to focus on what they do best: saving lives. This partnership reflects our commitment to operational excellence and our vision for more efficient cardiovascular care delivery."

Mark Michalski, MD, CEO of Ascertain, said:

"Cardiovascular Associates of America is a great example of what we believe is the future of specialty care: physician-led, value-focused, and committed to innovation. We're proud to partner with CVAUSA to bring automation to one of the most administratively complex areas of healthcare. With cardiovascular disease affecting nearly half of all American adults, every hour our platform saves is an hour that can potentially be redirected to patient care. Together, we're working to prove that prior authorizations don't have to be a barrier to treatment."

About Ascertain

Ascertain is a healthcare technology company using agentic AI to automate complex administrative workflows in healthcare. The company's platform replaces manual tasks, including payer communications, documentation assembly, and eligibility verification, with touchless, intelligent automation. Ascertain was founded in partnership with Northwell Health and Aegis Ventures and is backed by Deerfield Management. For more information, visit www.ascertain.com .

About Cardiovascular Associates of America

Cardiovascular Associates of America is backed by Webster Equity Partners and aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA's physician-centered practice management model , physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com .

SOURCE Ascertain