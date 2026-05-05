Ascletis to Present Data on Multiple Programs at the 33rd European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026)

HONG KONG, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces today poster presentations highlighting multiple programs at the 33rd European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026), taking place May 12-15, 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The presentations include a poster on the Phase I data of ASC47, an adipose-targeting thyroid hormone receptor beta (THRβ) agonist for muscle-preserving weight loss, which, in combination with semaglutide, demonstrated up to 111.8% greater relative weight loss in participants with obesity compared to semaglutide monotherapy, and a poster on the preclinical data of ASC36, a once-monthly next-generation amylin receptor agonist peptide, which demonstrated 32-day average observed half-life, 6-fold longer than petrelintide, in non-human primate (NHP) model and 91% more relative weight loss than petrelintide in diet-induced obese (DIO) rat model.

Presentation details

Title: ASC47 in Combination with Semaglutide Demonstrated Up to 111.8% Greater Relative Weight loss in Participants with Obesity Compared to Semaglutide Monotherapy

Session: Track 4: Obesity Management and Intervention (PO4.264)

Date/Time: Thursday, 14 May, 2026, 18:00–19:15 TRT

Title: ASC36, a Once-Monthly Next-Generation Amylin Receptor Agonist Peptide, Demonstrated 32-day Average Observed Half-life, 6-fold Longer than Petrelintide, in NHP Model and 91% More Relative Weight Loss than Petrelintide in DIO Rat Model

Session: Track 4: Obesity Management and Intervention (PO4.270)

Date/Time: Thursday, 14 May, 2026, 18:00–19:15 TRT

Title: ASC35, a Once-Monthly Next-Generation GLP-1R/GIPR Dual Agonist Peptide, Demonstrated 14-day Average Observed Half-life, 6-fold Longer than Tirzepatide, in NHP Model and 71% More Relative Weight Loss than Tirzepatide in DIO Mouse Model

Session: Track 4: Obesity Management and Intervention (PO4.263)

Date/Time: Thursday, 14 May, 2026, 18:00–19:15 TRT

Additional information about the ECO 2026 is available at https://eco2026.org/.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technologies as well as Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT), Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including both small molecules and peptides, such as its lead program, ASC30, a small molecule GLP-1R agonist designed to be administered once daily orally and once monthly to once quarterly subcutaneously as a treatment therapy and a maintenance therapy for chronic weight management; ASC36, an amylin receptor peptide agonist, ASC35, a once-monthly subcutaneously administered GLP-1R/GIPR dual peptide agonist and ASC37, a GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist, ASC39, an eloralintide-like potent and amylin-selective oral small molecule amylin receptor agonist, and ASC30_39 FDC, a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of ASC30 (GLP-1RA) and ASC39 (amylin RA), for chronic weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Contact：

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

443-231-0505 (U.S.)

[email protected]

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR Teams

+86-181-0650-9129 (China)

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SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.