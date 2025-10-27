Ascletis to Present Study Results of ASC30 Oral Tablet, ASC30 Injection, and Combination of ASC31 and ASC47 at ObesityWeek® 2025

-Multiple posters being presented on Ascletis' small molecule and peptide obesity programs

-Full analysis of 28-day multiple ascending dose study of oral GLP-1R small molecule agonist ASC30 as a late-breaking poster as well as ASC30 once-monthly treatment formulation and once-quarterly maintenance formulation

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces multiple poster presentations of its obesity assets including ASC30, and combination of ASC31 and ASC47 at ObesityWeek® 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: A full analysis of 28-Day MAD Study of Oral GLP-1R Biased Small Molecule Agonist ASC30 for obesity

Presentation Time: November 4, 2025, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., EST

Abstract Title: ASC30, a Once-Monthly SQ Injected Small Molecule GLP-1RA in Participants with Obesity: A Ph Ib Study

Presentation Time: November 4, 2025, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., EST

Abstract Title: GLP-1R/GIPR Peptide Agonist ASC31 + ASC47 Shows 119.6% More Weight Loss than Tirzepatide in DIO Mice

Presentation Time: November 4, 2025, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., EST

"We're excited to present the continued progress of our robust obesity portfolio, including both small molecules and peptides at ObesityWeek®," said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis. "These advancements reflect our strong determination to develop highly differentiated options to treat obesity."

About ASC30

ASC30 is an investigational GLP-1 receptor (GLP-1R) biased small molecule agonist and has unique and differentiated properties that enable the same small molecule for both oral tablet and subcutaneous injection administrations. ASC30 is a new chemical entity (NCE), with U.S. and global compound patent protection until 2044 without patent extensions.

About ASC31

ASC31 is an in-house discovered and developed novel peptide agonist targeting both GLP-1R and GIPR, which demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in non-human primates as well as promising in vitro activities and in vivo efficacy in the diet-induced obese (DIO) mice. ASC31 is part of Ascletis' discovery efforts to apply its Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) to in-house discovered novel subcutaneously (SQ) injectable peptides and oral peptides.

About ASC47

ASC47 is an adipose-targeted, once-monthly SQ injected thyroid hormone receptor beta (THRβ) selective small molecule agonist, discovered and developed in-house at Ascletis. ASC47 possesses unique and differentiated properties to enable adipose targeting, resulting in dose-dependent high drug concentrations in the adipose tissue.

About ObesityWeek ®

The preeminent international conference for obesity researchers and clinicians, ObesityWeek® is home to the latest developments in evidence-based obesity science: cutting-edge basic and clinical research, state-of-the-art obesity treatment and prevention, and the latest efforts in advocacy and public policy. ObesityWeek® 2025 will be held from November 4 to 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technologies, Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including its lead program, ASC30, a small molecule GLP-1R agonist designed to be administered once daily orally and once monthly to once quarterly subcutaneously as a treatment therapy and a maintenance therapy for chronic weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK).

