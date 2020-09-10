ASCO Louver Innovation Streamlines Deployment of Trailer-Mounted Load Banks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, has released a new protective louver product for its 5000 SERIES Trailer-Mounted Load Banks. The device is standard on select models and can be retrofitted to existing ASCO trailer-mounted units featuring horizontal air discharge. Click the following link to view the product video. Click this link to view the 5000 SERIES Load Bank webpage.

Benefits

Integrated louvers can be opened and set in place in seconds, more quickly than removing protective steel panels

Integrated louvers avoid the need to store panels and loose hardware during load bank operation

Louver controls are easier to access and manipulate than removable steel panels, increasing convenience, productivity, and worker safety.

Features:

Air intake/discharge ports on trailer-mounted load banks require protection during transport to avoid entry of damaging-causing debris. The new louver device features;

Rugged frame and vanes design to withstand the stresses of frequent load band transport

An intuitive lever arrangement that is easy to access and operate.

A locking pin that prevents inadvertent lover opening during transport and inadvertent closure during operation

Compatibility for retrofit to existing ASCO units

"Equipment rental and testing service firms frequently move trailerable load banks from site-to-site," says David Jesberger, Offer Manager for ASCO Load Banks. "Based on their feedback, we designed this new feature to streamline deployment and increase convenience. Our product video compares the simple steps for operating our simple louvers to the actions needed to remove and store panels. After they try it once, our users never want to go back."

ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Click the following links to view new product video and the ASCO Trailer-Mounted Load Bank webpage. Contact an ASCO representative to learn more.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and load banks. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

