ASCP and Pfizer Launch Request for Proposals to Fund Quality Improvement Projects Advancing Biomarker Testing in mCRC

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP), in collaboration with Pfizer and with participation from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) to support multiple Quality Improvement (QI) grant projects funded up to $250,000 per project, focused on improving biomarker testing to support frontline treatment selection in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The RFP will open January 26, 2026. ASCP will administer and manage the program.

This multi-year initiative aims to address persistent gaps in molecular testing, communication, and care coordination that impact frontline treatment decisions for patients with mCRC. Funded projects will focus on optimizing testing practices for key biomarkers—including RAS (KRAS/NRAS) mutations, BRAF mutations, HER2 amplification, and microsatellite instability (MSI)/mismatch repair (MMR) status, in accordance with National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) guidelines.

The QI grant projects will be structured as pathology-centric, multidisciplinary health system implementation efforts, primarily targeting community-based healthcare institutions. Through collaboration among pathologists, laboratory professionals, oncologists, and other members of the cancer care team, the program seeks to improve coordination across disciplines and enhance delivery of evidence-based care. ASCO will support alignment with current oncology practice considerations and facilitate broader dissemination of insights across the oncology community.

"By investing in pathology-led quality improvement, we are strengthening the entire cancer care team," said Ali Brown, Interim CEO of ASCP. "This RFP supports healthcare institutions in building the skills, workflows, and partnerships needed to deliver high-quality biomarker testing, enabling oncologists to make informed treatment decisions and improving care for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer."

Projects supported through the RFP will leverage ASCP's Performance and Diagnostic Insights (PDI) platform for real-time data aggregation and analytics to support performance measurement and evidence-based decision-making. Participating institutions will evaluate current practices, identify variation in biomarker test ordering and reporting workflows, and implement targeted improvements to enhance efficiency and timeliness.

Key objectives of the program include:

Understanding current biomarker testing practices and identifying variation in test ordering protocols

Evaluating turnaround times, reporting workflows, and operational efficiency

Addressing communication gaps to ensure timely dissemination of biomarker results to the care team

Establishing pathways for accelerated molecular diagnostics to support optimal frontline treatment

Improving patient safety by ensuring appropriate, guideline-concordant testing and therapy selection

Strengthening care team capacity by equipping pathology and laboratory professionals with tools and skills to enhance communication and care coordination

In addition to driving improvement within participating institutions, lessons learned and best practices from the funded QI projects will be shared widely to promote scalable, sustainable improvements in mCRC care.

Organizations interested in submitting proposals are encouraged to review the full RFP for eligibility criteria, application requirements, and timelines. More information about the RFP and application process can be found here, or contact [email protected].

About ASCP

The American Society for Clinical Pathology is the world's largest professional membership organization for pathologists and laboratory professionals, advancing excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine through education, certification, advocacy, and innovation.

About Pfizer Oncology

At Pfizer Oncology, we are at the forefront of a new era in cancer care. Our industry-leading portfolio and extensive pipeline includes three core mechanisms of action to attack cancer from multiple angles, including small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and multispecific antibodies, including other immune-oncology biologics. We are focused on delivering transformative therapies in some of the world's most common cancers, including breast cancer, genitourinary cancer, hematology-oncology, and thoracic cancers, which includes lung cancer. Driven by science, we are committed to accelerating breakthroughs to help people with cancer live better and longer lives.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

SOURCE American Society of Clinical Pathology