ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$154,167 million for 3Q23, down by 18% year-over-year and up by 13% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$8,776 million, down from NT$17,465 million in 3Q22 and up from NT$7,740 million in 2Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.04 (or US$0.130 per ADS), compared to NT$4.03 for 3Q22 and NT$1.80 for 2Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.00 (or US$0.127 per ADS), compared to NT$3.92 for 3Q22 and NT$1.76 for 2Q23.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

3Q23 Results Highlights – Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 45%, 8%, 46%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$129,251 million for the quarter, up from NT$114,534 million in 2Q23. Raw material cost totaled NT$82,961 million for the quarter, representing 54% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$15,448 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,104 million for the quarter.

for the quarter, up from in 2Q23. Gross margin increased by 0.2 percentage points to 16.2% in 3Q23 from 16.0% in 2Q23.

Operating margin was 7.4% in 3Q23, compared to 6.9% in 2Q23.

In terms of non-operating items: Net interest expense was NT$1,247 million. Net foreign exchange loss was NT$2,090 million , primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar. Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$2,820 million . Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$656 million . Other net non-operating income was NT$708 million , primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$847 million .

Income before tax was NT$12,252 million in 3Q23, compared to NT$10,111 million in 2Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,890 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,914 million in 2Q23.

in 3Q23, compared to in 2Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of for the quarter, compared to in 2Q23. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$8,776 million in 3Q23, compared to NT$17,465 million in 3Q22 and NT$7,740 million in 2Q23.

in 3Q23, compared to in 3Q22 and in 2Q23. Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,380,199,187, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 3Q23. Our 3Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$2.04 (or US$0.130 per ADS) were based on 4,296,577,819 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 3Q23. Our 3Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.00 (or US$0.127 per ADS) were based on 4,347,752,000 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 3Q23.

3Q23 Results Highlights – ATM

Net revenues were NT$83,684 million for the quarter, down by 15% year-over-year and up by 10% sequentially.

for the quarter, down by 15% year-over-year and up by 10% sequentially. Cost of revenues was NT$65 ,094 million for the quarter, down by 7% year-over-year and up by 9% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$25,373 million for the quarter, representing 30% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$12,463 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,752 million for the quarter.

,094 million for the quarter, down by 7% year-over-year and up by 9% sequentially. Gross margin increased by 1.0 percentage points to 22.2% in 3Q23 from 21.2% in 2Q23.

Operating margin was 10.5% in 3Q23, compared to 9.7% in 2Q23.

3Q23 Results Highlights – EMS

Net revenues were NT$70,970 million , down by 22% year-over-year and up by 18% sequentially.

, down by 22% year-over-year and up by 18% sequentially. Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$64,500 million , down by 21% year-over-year and up by 18% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$57,545 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$2,870 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,093 million for the quarter.

, down by 21% year-over-year and up by 18% sequentially. Gross margin decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.1% in 3Q23 from 9.3% in 2Q23.

Operating margin was 3.9% in 3Q23, compared to 3.5% in 2Q23.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 3Q23 totaled US$239 million , of which US$121 million was used in packaging operations, US$89 million in testing operations, US$28 million in EMS operations and US$1 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

, of which was used in packaging operations, in testing operations, in EMS operations and in interconnect materials operations and others. Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$347,011 million as of September 30, 2023 .

as of . Current ratio was 1.21 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.47 as of September 30, 2023 .

. Total number of employees was 93,289 as of September 30, 2023 , compared to 93,950 as of June 30, 2023 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 42% of our total net revenues in 3Q23, compared to 41% in 2Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q23.

Our top 10 customers contributed 57% of our total net revenues in both 3Q23 and 2Q23.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues in 3Q23, compared to 33% in 2Q23.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 3Q23, compared to 68% in 2Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 3Q23.

Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 3Q23, compared to 75% in 2Q23.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 EBITDA (NT$ million) 27,822 25,770 38,601

ATM Operations



3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 83,684 76,108 98,831 Revenues by Application





Communication 52 % 49 % 53 % Computing 19 % 18 % 16 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 29 % 33 % 31 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 44 % 41 % 42 % Wirebonding 32 % 34 % 34 % Others 8 % 7 % 7 % Testing 15 % 16 % 15 % Material 1 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ million)* 210 176 348 EBITDA (NT$ million) 23,117 21,643 31,657 Number of Wirebonders 26,215 25,880 25,887 Number of Testers 5,510 5,495 5,406

EMS Operations



3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 70,970 60,424 90,665 Revenues by Application





Communication 34 % 34 % 37 % Computing 8 % 8 % 9 % Consumer 37 % 33 % 36 % Industrial 12 % 15 % 11 % Automotive 7 % 8 % 6 % Others 2 % 2 % 1 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ million)* 28 33 50

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2022

Net revenues



















Packaging 68,709

61,846

80,541

190,584

227,318

Testing 12,819

12,292

14,942

36,518

41,285

EMS 70,948

60,384

90,660

189,063

218,036

Others 1,691

1,753

2,483

5,168

6,817

Total net revenues 154,167

136,275

188,626

421,333

493,456























Cost of revenues (129,251)

(114,534)

(150,654)

(355,337)

(392,625)

Gross profit 24,916

21,741

37,972

65,996

100,831























Operating expenses



















Research and development (6,759)

(6,218)

(6,262)

(18,549)

(17,419)

Selling, general and administrative (6,752)

(6,111)

(8,027)

(18,934)

(23,010)

Total operating expenses (13,511)

(12,329)

(14,289)

(37,483)

(40,429)

Operating income 11,405

9,412

23,683

28,513

60,402























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,247)

(1,100)

(966)

(3,424)

(2,240)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) (2,090)

(1,188)

(2,818)

(2,733)

(5,223)

Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities 2,820

1,914

2,878

4,837

5,827

Gain (loss) on equity-method investments 656

326

358

970

1,043

Others 708

747

480

2,070

1,605

Total non-operating income and expenses 847

699

(68)

1,720

1,012

Income before tax 12,252

10,111

23,615

30,233

61,414























Income tax expense (2,890)

(1,914)

(5,046)

(6,582)

(12,803)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 9,362

8,197

18,569

23,651

48,611

Non-controlling interests (586)

(457)

(1,104)

(1,318)

(2,251)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 8,776

7,740

17,465

22,333

46,360























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















– Basic NT$2.04

NT$1.80

NT$4.03

NT$5.20

NT$10.74

– Diluted NT$2.00

NT$1.76

NT$3.92

NT$5.05

NT$10.34























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















– Basic US$0.130

US$0.118

US$0.268

US$0.338

US$0.739

– Diluted US$0.127

US$0.115

US$0.260

US$0.328

US$0.711























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares) 4,347,752

4,342,948

4,373,878

4,346,129

4,368,634























FX (NTD/USD) 31.45

30.57

30.10

30.81

29.07



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2022

Net revenues



















Packaging 69,731

62,607

82,090

193,108

231,905

Testing 12,819

12,292

14,941

36,518

41,284

Direct Material 1,098

1,165

1,765

3,369

4,532

Others 36

44

35

116

133

Total net revenues 83,684

76,108

98,831

233,111

277,854























Cost of revenues (65,094)

(59,947)

(69,999)

(183,611)

(198,154)

Gross profit 18,590

16,161

28,832

49,500

79,700























Operating expenses



















Research and development (5,344)

(4,748)

(4,901)

(14,361)

(13,491)

Selling, general and administrative (4,426)

(4,008)

(5,268)

(12,505)

(15,540)

Total operating expenses (9,770)

(8,756)

(10,169)

(26,866)

(29,031)

Operating income 8,820

7,405

18,663

22,634

50,669



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

Sep. 30 2023

Jun. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2022

Sep. 30 2023

Sep. 30 2022

Net revenues



















Total net revenues 70,970

60,424

90,665

189,127

218,049























Cost of revenues (64,500)

(54,785)

(81,467)

(172,451)

(196,821)

Gross profit 6,470

5,639

9,198

16,676

21,228























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,453)

(1,527)

(1,392)

(4,304)

(4,021)

Selling, general and administrative (2,250)

(2,023)

(2,676)

(6,191)

(7,210)

Total operating expenses (3,703)

(3,550)

(4,068)

(10,495)

(11,231)

Operating income 2,767

2,089

5,130

6,181

9,997



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)



















As of Sep. 30, 2023



As of Jun. 30, 2023 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



62,812



59,351 Financial assets – current



9,055



7,040 Trade receivables



114,078



98,671 Inventories



76,953



77,568 Others



29,791



28,400 Total current assets



292,689



271,030













Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method



28,402



26,761 Property, plant and equipment



267,316



262,604 Right-of-use assets



10,758



10,691 Intangible assets



70,538



71,298 Others



31,381



30,137 Total assets



701,084



672,521













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[2]



69,639



37,798 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



24,219



18,191 Trade payables



79,053



67,225 Others



68,600



102,551 Total current liabilities



241,511



225,765













Bonds payable



23,589



33,462 Long-term borrowings[3]



94,322



90,224 Other liabilities



26,026



25,653 Total liabilities



385,448



375,104













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



295,611



278,624 Non-controlling interests



20,025



18,793 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



701,084



672,521



























Current ratio



1.21



1.20 Net debt to equity ratio



0.47



0.41

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended





























Sep. 30

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30

Sep. 30





2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Profit before income tax

12,252

10,111

23,615

30,233

61,414

Depreciation & amortization

14,568

14,488

13,947

43,495

41,199

Other operating activities items

(5,940)

(8,643)

(18,944)

(6,134)

(41,788)

Net cash generated from operating activities

20,880

15,956

18,618

67,594

60,825

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(14,471)

(12,146)

(17,219)

(41,824)

(51,693)

Other investment activities items

(152)

(2,285)

288

(2,022)

(710)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,623)

(14,431)

(16,931)

(43,846)

(52,403)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

28,640

(3,395)

1,111

13,624

(13,179)

Dividends paid

(37,841)

-

(29,991)

(37,841)

(29,991)

Other financing activities items

(38)

(1,056)

(228)

(977)

(1,390)

Net cash used in financing activities

(9,239)

(4,451)

(29,108)

(25,194)

(44,560)

Foreign currency exchange effect

6,444

481

6,933

6,479

12,423

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,462

(2,445)

(20,488)

5,033

(23,715)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

59,351

62,056

72,846

58,040

76,073

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

62,813

59,611

52,358

63,073

52,358

Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

62,812

59,351

52,358

62,812

52,358

Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

1

260

-

261

-











































[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable. [3] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

