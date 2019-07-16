ASE to Host Instructor Training Conference in Texas

LEESBURG, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Instructor Training Conference will be held July 22-25 at the Embassy Suites in Frisco, Texas.

Over 350 high school and post-secondary instructors from around the country will be attending the ASE Instructor Training Conference hosted by the ASE Education Foundation. These instructors are teaching the next-generation of professional service technicians who will service the vehicles of today and tomorrow, as well as other future transportation service needs.

With the federal government investing over $1.2 billion annually in career and technical education, the conference will focus on the educational opportunities available for students at technical schools, as well as two and four-year universities, and also the benefits of choosing a career as a professional service technician.

The conference will feature 60 sessions conducted by professional trainers from prominent automotive and transportation companies, including General Motors (GM), Toyota and Federal Express, and will highlight the business/industry/education partnerships that are forming to help support the next generation of professional service technicians.

"The ASE Instructor Training Conference is a valuable forum for instructors nationwide to interact, share best practices and learn about the latest advancements in service and repair," said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. "The conference is also a wonderful opportunity for educators to hear from industry partners who are helping schools with their automotive educational programs, as well as learn about scholarships and financial assistance available to students seeking a career in the automotive, heavy duty and collision repair fields."

About the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) was established in 1972 as a non-profit organization to help improve the quality of automotive service and repair through the voluntary testing and certification of automotive technicians and parts specialists. Today, there are approximately a quarter of a million ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

