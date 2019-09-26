ASEAN $1.12 Bn Air Compressor Market to 2024 by Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application, Geographical Outlook

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ASEAN Air Compressor Market Research Report: By Type, Lubrication Type, Portability, Pressure, Application, Geographical Outlook - Industry Size, Share and Trend Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From garnering $902.9 million in 2018, the ASEAN air compressor market is predicted to generate $1,126.9 million by 2024, witnessing a 3.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).

A shift toward energy-efficient air compressors, flourishing automotive industry, and increasing construction activities are influencing the market positively. ASEAN, short for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia as its members. A mechanical device which is used for increasing the air pressure by reducing its volume is termed as an air compressor.

Based on lubrication, the ASEAN air compressor market is bifurcated into oil-flooded and oil-free. In 2018, the larger value share in the market was accounted for by oil-flooded compressors all throughout the historical period (2014-2018) due to their high demand across various industries owing to their ability to provide high pressure. In the forecast period, oil-free compressors are expected to witness the higher CAGR as they are being heavily deployed in the food & beverage industry and hospitals because they release clean air.

An inclination toward oil-free compressors can be observed in the ASEAN air compressor market. Industries such as oil & gas, automotive, textile, food & beverage, power, chemical, and manufacturing use compressors in high numbers. Oil-flooded air compressors lead to condensation and contamination of the air, which is making many companies switch to oil-free variants. In the food & beverage industry, for product packaging and handling, oil-free compressors are being used. Further, due to their lower discharge pressure, these compressors consume approximately 6.0% less energy than the oil-flooded type, therefore are high in demand.

The flourishing automotive industry in the region is a major contributor to the ASEAN air compressor market growth. Such devices are heavily used in the automotive industry for a range of purposes, such as engine construction, tire inflation, air conditioning systems, and vehicle painting. Countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading car manufacturers here. In Indonesia, in 2018, 13.43 million cars were sold, compared to 1.22 million in 2017. Therefore, with increasing automobile sales and production, the demand for compressors in the region is growing.

