ASEAN+3 Growth Momentum to Remain Intact as Risks Recede

News provided by

ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO)

11 Jul, 2023, 06:30 ET

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) maintained its short-term growth forecast for the ASEAN+3 region in its July quarterly update of the 2023 ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO).

The ASEAN+3 region is expected to grow by 4.6 percent this year, up from 3.2 percent last year. Although the ongoing weakness in global trade has prompted a slight reduction in the ASEAN growth forecast for 2023 to 4.5 percent from April's projection of 4.9 percent, this will be offset by improving prospects in the Plus-3 economies. AMRO revised its 2023 inflation forecast for the region—excluding Lao PDR and Myanmar—to 3.0 percent, slightly lower than its previous forecast of 3.4 percent.

Growth is expected to ease slightly to 4.5 percent in 2024 while inflation is projected to moderate further to 2.4 percent.

"ASEAN+3's recovery is now riding on resilient demand within the region," said AMRO Chief Economist, Hoe Ee Khor. "Recovering labor markets and falling inflation, along with steadily growing intra-regional tourism, are helping to cushion growth against sluggish external demand that is dampening the region's exports."

Inflation has decelerated across most of the ASEAN+3 economies due to easing global commodity prices and normalizing supply chains, allowing many of the region's central banks to pause or ease the pace of monetary tightening. This, in turn, is bolstering consumption.

Absent new shocks, the region's export performance may soon be turning a corner. The turnaround in the global semiconductor cycle, likely to begin later this year, will be a bright spot for many of the region's exporters. Pent-up demand from more returning Chinese tourists will also provide an additional lift to growth.

AMRO, however, warns against several risks lingering on the horizon. The threat of recession in the United States and Europe, while lower now than three months ago, cannot be fully dismissed.

"Downside risks to the region's outlook have receded since April, but we are not out of the woods yet," Khor cautioned. "Heightened financial stress from tighter US monetary policy is a risk that the ASEAN+3 policymakers must continue to guard against."   

AMRO's conclusions are found in the latest quarterly update of its flagship report, the ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO). The next update will be published in October this year.

‒ ENDS –

About AMRO

The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) is an international organization established to contribute toward securing macroeconomic and financial resilience and stability of the ASEAN+3 region, comprising 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China; Hong Kong, China; Japan; and Korea. AMRO's mandate is to conduct macroeconomic surveillance, support regional financial arrangements, and provide technical assistance to the members. In addition, AMRO also serves as a regional knowledge hub and provides support to ASEAN+3 financial cooperation.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more updates.

SOURCE ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO)

Also from this source

ASEAN+3 Expected to Grow by 4.6 Percent led by Rebound of China

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.