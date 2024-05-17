Asembia Brings Together Top Pharmacy Executives for 20th Summit; Hosting Cornerstone Conference Delivering Continued Collaboration and Connections

Annual Summit Encourages Partnerships and Showcases Industry Leaders Role at Intersection of Specialty Pharmacy Market and Complex Patient Care

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Held earlier this month, Asembia's 2024 Specialty Pharmacy Summit, AXS24, eclipsed another record attendance, further establishing the conference's role as a top convener of industry leaders who come together to discuss the latest and best ways to care for the most complex patients and improve their health outcomes.

Save the Date for April 27 – May 1, 2025 when Asembia’s AXS25 Summit returns to Wynn & Encore Las Vegas.

Well over 8,000 attendees over four days at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas were able to discuss in one location ways to bring value while improving patient care, health outcomes and access to life-saving medications. Attendees represented stakeholders from more than 1,400 organizations including pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health plans, PBMs, patient advocates, consultants, technology firms, policy makers and other aspects of healthcare and pharmacy.

"When we started this 20 years ago, there were just over two dozen attendees representing a handful of specialty pharmacies and there are now more than 8,000 from throughout the healthcare industry," said Asembia president Robert Irene of the event held April 28-May 2. "It's an incredible community of leading decision-makers attending, coming together to get business done and drive the pharmacy industry forward," Irene continued.

"But what hasn't changed is the commitment to those in the specialty pharmacy industry working together to elevate new models and to connect the best and brightest minds to generate solutions that positively impact patient care around the world," Irene said. "We're already planning for 2025 and developing ways to continue to deliver value to industry attendees through the Summit as well as Asembia's core business offerings."

Through continuing education sessions during the four-day event, keynote sessions and panels; more than 175 speakers put a spotlight on the importance of the meeting to specialty pharmacy stakeholders, industry partners, healthcare providers, and patients as well.

Keynote speakers told the story of an industry treating more and more patients every day as complex drugs become more available and more affordable. There are more biosimilars of once expensive drugs derived from biotechnology on the market yet there are still hurdles to getting these life-saving medicines.

Attendees heard from speakers that described an industry working to better understand patient behavior, consumerism in healthcare, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and how to address barriers to care. Meanwhile, speakers said patients and consumers need to better understand specialty pharmacy's role in the broader healthcare system.

During Tuesday's general and featured sessions, retired U.S. Navy Four-Star Admiral William McRaven talked about the importance of balancing what was his important yet stressful and complicated career on and off the battlefield. But he knew some order was important even when starting your day. "If you want to be successful, start off by making your bed," McRaven told Asembia attendees.

Along with Patrick Lupo of Walgreens and Nick Webb of Leader Logic, the featured sessions also highlighted the importance of treating the whole person and how consumers are demanding digital solutions and the latest in connectivity. And Doug Long, vice president of industry relations at IQVIA, discussed the growing industry and how biosimilar drugs, in particular, that were once a pipe dream are increasingly taking more and more market share from the more expensive brand.

Planning for next year's event, which will be held April 27 – May 1, 2025 at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas, is already underway. Asembia looks forward to continuing the tradition of providing informative speakers, unparalleled networking opportunities, insightful business sessions, interactive exhibits and much more in 2025.

