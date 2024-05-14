Asembia introduces their latest technology suite to enhance patient speed to therapy, prescriber engagement and a new field team platform for manufacturers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. , May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia has introduced a new technology solution designed to improve their services for patients enrolled in ASPN HUB Support Programs. By utilizing their advanced Asembia-1 platform, along with automation and AI, this solution processes data in a unique way to speed up various steps in the patient journey. It aims to enhance the experience for patients and healthcare providers while providing crucial real-time insights to manufacturer field teams.

Leveraging Asembia-1 and other third-party partners, Asembia taps into an unparalleled amount of data. This enables the communication of valuable information that turns stakeholders into active participants in each patient's care journey. By fine-tuning this data, the solution caters to the individual needs of each stakeholder, offering a personalized experience through an intuitive interface.

Here's a breakdown of the key features:

MYASPN.COM Digital Pharmacy™

Patients can swiftly check their insurance coverage details, prescription costs, and choose how they want their medications delivered, whether to their home or a local pharmacy.

ASPN 2.0 Prescriber Portal™

prescribing, prescription tracking, automated prior authorization management, and digital enrollment for pharmacy and medically billed products.

ASPN Script Trak™

This latest addition to the technology suite fills a crucial gap for field sales and reimbursement teams. Manufacturer field teams now have visibility into deidentified prescription status information, along with messaging tools to take action and territory mapping tools for planning practice visits.

"Interoperability is essential to delivering efficient and effective care to patients," Asembia Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Irene stated. "Asembia's integrated technologies ensure we provide the right data, to the right person, at the right time to empower the highest quality of patient care and timely prescription access and delivery."

About Asembia

Asembia is a leading provider of business solutions for specialty pharmaceuticals. The company collaborates with thousands of member pharmacies, manufacturer partners, prescribers, and other industry stakeholders to deliver solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical channel. Through shared business programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. Asembia is also the host of the industry's foremost annual meeting of specialty pharmacy stakeholders. For more information, visit www.asembia.com or contact us at: [email protected]

