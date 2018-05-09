Asembia's Specialty Pharmacy Summit Continues to Grow

Asembia's four-day Summit featured a robust agenda of business seminars, educational sessions, networking events, and engaging exhibits as well as impactful presentations and panel discussions from leading industry experts. Key topics included current and future trends in specialty pharmacy: the rise of consumerism, emerging alliances, innovative technologies, and patient access solutions.

The 2018 Asembia Summit offered more than 80 educational seminars with a comprehensive cross-section of business, clinical, and financial content. This year's General Session was moderated by CNN Political Analyst David Gregory. It featured a panel of industry experts from UCB, OptumRx, CastiaRx, and Asembia sharing insight about the disruptive forces impacting the industry. Another highlighted session included panel speakers from Drug Channels Institute, J.P. Morgan Securities and IQVIA, who provided a financial perspective of specialty pharmacy as well as a statistical industry outlook.

"The growth in attendance and increasing diversity of our annual Summit is a testament to the impact that specialty pharmacy has in the delivery of quality healthcare," stated Robert Irene, co-founder and president of Asembia. "Our mission is to work closely with our pharmacy customers and manufacturer partners to develop collaborative solutions for this rapidly growing marketplace. The Summit is one of the many services we offer the industry and we are thankful to receive such positive feedback about this event."

About Asembia's Specialty Pharmacy Summit

Asembia's annual Specialty Pharmacy Summit began in 2005 and has grown to include thousands of senior executives and professionals from member pharmacies, vendor partners and other related industry stakeholders. Agenda highlights include business workshops, educational seminars, exhibits, and continuing education, along with numerous networking and social events. During the conference, participants gain an in-depth understanding of the specialty pharmacy marketplace while helping to impact its future.

About Asembia

Asembia is the largest national group focused on serving the specialty pharmacy industry. For more than a decade, Asembia has been working with member pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, prescribers, payers, and other industry stakeholders to develop solutions for the high-touch specialty pharmaceutical service model. Through collaborative initiatives, group purchasing programs, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to providing solutions that impact the patient journey. For more information, visit www.asembia.com

