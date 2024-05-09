Asendia USA Enhances Automation Capabilities with NPI at Expanded Chicago Facility

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA, a leading provider of international shipping and mailing solutions, is pleased to announce significant improvements to its operational capabilities with the expansion of its Chicago area facility. This expansion includes the integration of state-of-the-art parcel automation technology provided by NPI, a Duravant Company, a trusted partner and proven leader in automated sorting solutions.

Last year's move to the larger Des Plaines facility marked the consolidation of Asendia USA's three Chicago-area processing operations into one expansive location, conveniently located very close to ORD airport. Now, Asendia USA is proud to unveil further parcel automation enhancements to this facility, which is set to become the "center of excellence" for the company.

The expanded facility, spanning 80,000 square feet, offers numerous benefits to both customers and employees. It provides a more streamlined operation, replacing three separate buildings with one centralized hub, allowing for increased efficiency and continued growth. Customers will benefit from faster processing times and improved service.

Central to the facility's improvements is the integration of cutting-edge parcel automation capabilities, made possible through the partnership with NPI. NPI's Xstream Compact, a dual-sided parcel sorting system, has proven to be an ideal solution for Asendia USA's specific requirements. With features such as bulk feed conveyors, elevated feed conveyors, and multiple output destinations, the system efficiently sorts parcels and enhances operational productivity. The versatility of Xstream Compact played an important role in improving Asendia USA's operations by streamlining their process of rebuilding pallets and sorting parcels directly into gaylords and sacks.

"Our parcel automation allows us to process more parcels with a high level of quality. Our 51-bin parcel sorter allows us to dim, weigh, scan, and sort parcels all in one simplified process, reducing touches along the way and increasing efficiencies throughout processing," said Joe Criesi, Senior Vice President of Operations at Asendia USA. "It has been a great experience partnering with NPI who saw the vision for what Asendia needed and developed a system capable of handling the many different types of parcels processed throughout our facility."

"At NPI, our goal with every project is to improve productivity and efficiency by leveraging the flexibility and ingenuity of our engineering and operations teams," said Benny Landrum, Regional Sales Manager at NPI. "In the case of Asendia USA, it was a great pleasure working with such an engaged and smart team, who not only understood their operations extremely well, but also knew exactly what they desired in automation. Their deep understanding of their operations and clear vision for their transition into automation facilitated a smooth collaboration."

With these enhancements, Asendia USA is poised to deliver even better service to its e-commerce customers, ensuring faster, more efficient shipping solutions. The company looks forward to continuing its commitment to excellence in international shipping and mailing.

www.asendiausa.com

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc