New "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" podcast for e-tailers launching tomorrow

News provided by

Asendia USA, Inc

16 Jan, 2024, 09:47 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in tomorrow for Asendia USA's new podcast, "Outside the Box with Asendia USA", featuring John Walsh, VP of Sales, and Nick Agnetti, Account Executive. The co-hosts will be discussing various topics regarding e-commerce, logistics, and sustainability best practices. Designed for online retailers, Asendia USA's podcast will release monthly educating US-based e-tailers on international shipping topics and how they can expand their global e-commerce footprint.

  • Struggling with navigating international customs clearance?
  • Want to learn how to reduce your global shipping costs?
  • Need to improve your transit times for a better shopper experience?
  • Interested in learning about online shopper behavior in other countries?

Listen this week! "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" will be available on various platforms including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, among others. The podcast will host guests from Asendia, industry experts, e-commerce partners, and more.  You can expect 10–12-minute episodes packed full of valuable conversations for online retailers.

Listen to the "Outside the Box with Asendia USA" teaser today at https://outsidethebox.asendiausa.com/ or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Then, be sure to check out the newest e-commerce industry podcast on whichever streaming platform you may use, and tune in monthly for more.

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc

Also from this source

US-based Fragrance Subscription Service Partners with Asendia USA for Canadian Shipments

US-based Fragrance Subscription Service Partners with Asendia USA for Canadian Shipments

Accountability and attention to detail brought this fragrance subscription service and Asendia USA together. Based in southern New Jersey, the...
Partnership with Asendia USA Brings 100% Carbon Neutral International Shipping to Shipium's e-Commerce Customers

Partnership with Asendia USA Brings 100% Carbon Neutral International Shipping to Shipium's e-Commerce Customers

Asendia USA, part of one of the world's leading e-commerce logistics providers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Shipium, the enterprise...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.