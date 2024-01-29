ASES Annual Award and Fellows Nominations due February 1, Early Bird Registration Available

News provided by

American Solar Energy Society

29 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

American Solar Energy Society's 53rd Annual National Solar Conference May 20-26, 2024 | Washington, DC & Online | George Washington University

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, American Solar Energy Society honors individuals making significant contributions to ASES as well as general contributions within the field of solar and renewable energy.

ASES is currently calling for 2024 Awards and Fellow nominations! Submit a nomination by Thursday, February 1.

Continue Reading
Help ASES recognize renewable energy scientists & professionals - nominate a solar star by February 1 at https://ases.org/awards.
Help ASES recognize renewable energy scientists & professionals - nominate a solar star by February 1 at https://ases.org/awards.

  • Charles Greeley Abbot Award - Outstanding contributions to the advancement of solar energy through innovative research and development (R&D).
  • Hoyt Clarke Hottel Award – Significant contribution(s) in the unique and innovative application of one or more solar technologies, or tools that support the enabling of solar technologies, resulting in successful commercial endeavors.
  • Leadership in Solar Architecture and Design Award - Outstanding contributions related to the use of solar, low-energy and sustainable building design strategies.
  • Rebecca Vories Award - Outstanding ASES volunteer who has significantly advanced ASES's ability to meet its mission.
  • John & Barbara Yellott Award - Graduate student with recognized accomplishments concentrating on solar energy in an institution of higher learning.
  • Women in Solar Energy Award - Outstanding woman having significant and long-time contributions in solar energy.
  • Leadership in Solar Policy and Market Transformation Award – Demonstration of extraordinary leadership and innovations in solar policy and market transformation crucial to the widespread adoption of solar and renewable energy and the ASES mission.
  • ASES Fellows – ASES members who have served with distinction in the advancement of solar energy utilization by way of research, education, public service, and/or service to ASES.

Have any questions? Please contact our ASES Awards Chair, Jill Cliburn, at [email protected] or our new Fellows Chair, David Hill, at [email protected].

Early Bird Registration Discounts Available Until February 15

ASES is bringing SOLAR 2024 to Washington D.C. May 20-23 to drive industry leaders, policymakers, students, researchers, and solar enthusiasts to explore the critical intersection of technology and policy in the ever-evolving clean energy landscape. Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all designed to foster collaboration and innovation within the renewable energy community.

Plenary Speaker Spotlights

  • Maria Curry-Nkansah, Senior Research Advisor and Lead for Circular Economy for Energy Materials and Technology at National Renewable Energy Laboratory
  • Paul Fenn - Owner, Founder, and President of Local Power LLC
  • Jamie Lyons, Vice President at Newport Partners LLC / Newport Ventures and Technical Director of the DOE's Zero Energy Ready Home program
  • Douglas J. Arent. Executive Director, Strategic Public-Private Partnerships at National Renewable Energy Laboratory
  • Mary Ellen Barker - Founder and CEO at Solar Land Agent, LLC
  • Mark Christie, Commissioner at Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
  • Andrew Schwartz, Director of Materials Sciences Division at US Department of Energy

Early Bird Registration offers attendees the exclusive opportunity to secure their spot at this groundbreaking event at a discounted rate. Be at the forefront of these impactful discussions with keynote speakers such as (list confirmed speakers). The full conference schedule is now online at ases.org/conference. Register by February 15, 2024, to receive the Early Bird discount!

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

Also from this source

Early Bird Registration Now Open for ASES National Solar Conference: SOLAR 2024 - Connecting Technology & Policy

Early Bird Registration Now Open for ASES National Solar Conference: SOLAR 2024 - Connecting Technology & Policy

The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is excited to announce that Early Bird Registration is officially open for its 53rd Annual National Solar...
Submit Your Abstracts by December 1 for American Solar Energy Society's SOLAR 2024 Conference

Submit Your Abstracts by December 1 for American Solar Energy Society's SOLAR 2024 Conference

American Solar Energy Society's (ASES) annual National Solar Conference is America's leading conference on the emerging trends, technology, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.