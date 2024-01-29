ASES Annual Award and Fellows Nominations due February 1, Early Bird Registration Available

29 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET
American Solar Energy Society's 53rd Annual National Solar Conference May 20-26, 2024 | Washington, DC & Online | George Washington University
BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, American Solar Energy Society honors individuals making significant contributions to ASES as well as general contributions within the field of solar and renewable energy.
ASES is currently calling for 2024 Awards and Fellow nominations! Submit a nomination by Thursday, February 1.
- Charles Greeley Abbot Award - Outstanding contributions to the advancement of solar energy through innovative research and development (R&D).
- Hoyt Clarke Hottel Award – Significant contribution(s) in the unique and innovative application of one or more solar technologies, or tools that support the enabling of solar technologies, resulting in successful commercial endeavors.
- Leadership in Solar Architecture and Design Award - Outstanding contributions related to the use of solar, low-energy and sustainable building design strategies.
- Rebecca Vories Award - Outstanding ASES volunteer who has significantly advanced ASES's ability to meet its mission.
- John & Barbara Yellott Award - Graduate student with recognized accomplishments concentrating on solar energy in an institution of higher learning.
- Women in Solar Energy Award - Outstanding woman having significant and long-time contributions in solar energy.
- Leadership in Solar Policy and Market Transformation Award – Demonstration of extraordinary leadership and innovations in solar policy and market transformation crucial to the widespread adoption of solar and renewable energy and the ASES mission.
- ASES Fellows – ASES members who have served with distinction in the advancement of solar energy utilization by way of research, education, public service, and/or service to ASES.
Have any questions? Please contact our ASES Awards Chair, Jill Cliburn, at [email protected] or our new Fellows Chair, David Hill, at [email protected].
Early Bird Registration Discounts Available Until February 15
ASES is bringing SOLAR 2024 to Washington D.C. May 20-23 to drive industry leaders, policymakers, students, researchers, and solar enthusiasts to explore the critical intersection of technology and policy in the ever-evolving clean energy landscape. Attendees can expect a dynamic program featuring keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, all designed to foster collaboration and innovation within the renewable energy community.
Plenary Speaker Spotlights
- Maria Curry-Nkansah, Senior Research Advisor and Lead for Circular Economy for Energy Materials and Technology at National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- Paul Fenn - Owner, Founder, and President of Local Power LLC
- Jamie Lyons, Vice President at Newport Partners LLC / Newport Ventures and Technical Director of the DOE's Zero Energy Ready Home program
- Douglas J. Arent. Executive Director, Strategic Public-Private Partnerships at National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- Mary Ellen Barker - Founder and CEO at Solar Land Agent, LLC
- Mark Christie, Commissioner at Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
- Andrew Schwartz, Director of Materials Sciences Division at US Department of Energy
Early Bird Registration offers attendees the exclusive opportunity to secure their spot at this groundbreaking event at a discounted rate. Be at the forefront of these impactful discussions with keynote speakers such as (list confirmed speakers). The full conference schedule is now online at ases.org/conference. Register by February 15, 2024, to receive the Early Bird discount!
