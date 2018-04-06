ASES SOLAR 2018 Conference Announces Extended Deadline for Submissions; Early Registration Opens April 10

ASES is taking a slightly different approach to the 2018 Conference and Summit, highlighting three timely and interdisciplinary Pathways to Renewable Energy Transformation:

Broadening access to renewables, to give everyone a choice and a voice





Orchestrating new energy systems, with renewables, energy efficiency and storage in every sector





Promoting solar for climate resilience, preparedness and recovery

ASES also will have a Research Pathways track, covering far-ranging technical topics, from solar forecasting to solar heating (including passive solar design), to new quality-control strategies and big-picture analyses. Case studies, covering academic and training curricula and successful outreach and education programs, are also staples of ASES National Solar Conferences.

In addition, the City of Boulder, Colorado, itself will be in the spotlight, as the city is making progress toward a goal, to be powered by 100 percent clean electricity by 2050. Mayor Suzanne Jones will provide a welcoming keynote address.

In addition to publishing proceedings in cooperation with the International Solar Energy Society (ISES), ASES plans to document core-track presentations and interactive Summit sessions, publishing a Pathways to Renewables Special Report this Fall. Findings also will be publicized through Solar Today magazine, social media and relationships with other groups that share the ASES vision.

Presentations are already planned on work at the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), National Center for Atmospheric Research and Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), as well as organizations, from Vote Solar to the Clean Energy Credit Union. A co-located workshop for participants in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar in Your Community Challenge will feature solar champions from low- to moderate-income communities nationwide.

"This meeting is unique because it brings a cross-section of all the people we need to achieve renewable energy goals—from cutting-edge researchers to business people, to government leaders and policymakers, to ASES Chapter members who come and carry this information back to their home towns," Rixham said.

Submit a proposal for a presentation or poster by April 13, or check the ASES conference website for Early Registration discounts, available beginning April 10.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ases-solar-2018-conference-announces-extended-deadline-for-submissions-early-registration-opens-april-10-300625829.html

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society

