National Solar Tour 2024: Celebrating Sustainable Living & Building Community

Explore diverse homes, businesses, congregations, schools, and public buildings that have embraced renewable energy. Learn firsthand how these systems provide resilience during power outages and contribute to grid stability.

Explore Innovative Solar and Sustainable Technologies

See next-generation solar panels, solar shingles, and solar-powered EVs. Learn about solar storage, efficiency-first strategies, and the integration of solar with agriculture and community facilities.

Engage with Communities and Educate Yourself

Engage in discussions with neighbors, solar experts, and industry professionals. Learn about solar installation, financing, and policy considerations. Participate in educational workshops and networking opportunities.

Showcase Environmental Benefits and Economic Viability

Discover the economic advantages of solar investments, including energy cost savings and increased property values. Learn about the solar industry's role in job creation and economic growth.

Participate in the National Solar Tour

Visit nationalsolartour.org to participate in the National Solar Tour. Join us in celebrating the growing momentum for solar energy adoption. The National Solar Tour is a beacon of hope for a sustainable future, promoting clean energy solutions and advancing a renewable energy landscape. The last day to purchase yard signs is Wednesday, August 15, and the final day to sign up is Monday, September 23. Join us in building a sustainable, resilient future with the National Solar Tour 2024!

Thank you to Exact Solar for supporting this impactful program. For sponsorship inquiries, questions, comments, and feedback, please contact [email protected] .

About the American Solar Energy Society (ASES):

Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES ) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future. ASES cultivates community and powers progress by integrating the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine , the e-newsletter Solar@Work , Webinars , the ASES National Solar Conference , and the ASES National Solar Tour . Learn more at ases.org .

