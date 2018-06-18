ASETEK - Disclosure of Shareholding

OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Name: ATP (Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension)
Instrument: Asetek A/S
Event: Acquisition of shares
Date: 15. June 2018
Threshold passed: 10.00%
New Holding: 2,612,360 shares of nominally NOK 0.10 eachIn percent of capital and votes: 10.14%
Asetek A/S
Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer
Assensvej 2 DK-9220 Aalborg, Denmark
+45-9645-0047
+45-2080-7200
http://www.asetek.com
investor.relations@asetek.com
