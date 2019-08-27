ASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President of Global Quality at Asetek A/S Magnus Hakanen has on Monday, August 26, 2019 purchased 2,150 shares in the open market at a price of NOK 18.64 per share. Following the transaction, Magnus Hakanen owns 2,150 Asetek shares and 10,485 options.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

