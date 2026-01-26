Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, Asetek A/S (the "Company") announces to have received notifications regarding transactions in the Company's shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Nordic Compound Invest A/S, a legal entity controlled by vice chairman of the Board of Directors of Asetek A/S, Jakob Alsted Have has on 23 January and 26 January 2026 in the aggregate purchased 1,559,978 shares in the open market at an average price of DKK 1.7078 per share.

For further information, please contact:

CFO, Peter Dam Madsen, +45 2080 7200, email: [email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

