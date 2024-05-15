Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade

AALBORG, Denmark, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Member of the Board of Directors of Asetek A/S Anja Monrad has on 13 May 2024 purchased 50,000 shares in the open market at an average price of DKK 4.00 per share. Following the transaction, Anja Monrad owns 50,000 Asetek shares.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

