Major shareholding announcement

News provided by

Asetek

Dec 16, 2025, 17:26 ET

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S (the "Company") has been informed that Skjold Invest ApS on 15 December 2025 held 31,864,660 Asetek shares and thereby more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For questions or further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
+45 2080 7200
[email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/major-shareholding-announcement,c4283091

SOURCE Asetek

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, Asetek A/S (the "Company") announces to have received notifications regarding transactions in the...

Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, Asetek A/S (the "Company") announces to have received notifications regarding transactions in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Electronic Gaming

Electronic Gaming

Entertainment

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics