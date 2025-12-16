Major shareholding announcement

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S (the "Company") has been informed that Skjold Invest ApS on 15 December 2025 held 31,864,660 Asetek shares and thereby more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For questions or further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

+45 2080 7200

[email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

