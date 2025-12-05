Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade

AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, Asetek A/S (the "Company") announces to have received notifications regarding transactions in the Company's shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Vorup Invest ApS, a legal entity owned by member of the Board of Directors of Asetek A/S, Lars Kristensen has on 3 December, 4 December and 5 December 2025 in the aggregrate purchased 2,483,586 shares in the open market at an average price of DKK 1.60 per share.

For further information, please contact:

CFO, Peter Dam Madsen, +45 2080 7200, email: [email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

