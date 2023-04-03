ASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade: CEO and Board Member Purchase Shares

AALBORG, Denmark, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO and primary insider of Asetek A/S André Sloth Eriksen has today purchased 37,400 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 6.63 per share. The stock purchase is in addition to André Sloth Eriksen's undertaking to subscribe for New Shares of up to DKK 2,300,000 in the fully underwritten Rights Issue announced on March 8 2023. Following the transaction, André Sloth Eriksen and closely related individuals own 383,621 Asetek shares and 570,681 options and warrants.

Board member and primary insider of Asetek A/S Erik Damsgaard, via entities controlled by him, has today purchased 17,382 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 6.56 per share. The stock purchase is in addition to Erik Damsgaard's undertaking to subscribe for New Shares in the fully underwritten Rights Issue announced on March 8 2023. Following the transaction, Erik Damsgaard and entities controlled by him own 39,843 Asetek shares.

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on April 03, 2023 at 19:45 CEST

