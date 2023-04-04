ASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade: Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Purchase Shares

AALBORG, Denmark, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman and primary insider of Asetek A/S Jukka Pertola has yesterday purchased 22,500 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 8.81 per share. The stock purchase is in addition to Jukka Portola's undertaking to subscribe for New Shares in the fully underwritten Rights Issue announced on 8 March 2023. Following the transaction, Jukka Pertola owns 45,000 Asetek shares.

Chief Operating Officer and primary insider of Asetek A/S John Hamill has yesterday purchased 60,770 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 8.01 per share. The stock purchase is in addition to John Hamill's undertaking to subscribe for New Shares in the fully underwritten Rights Issue announced on 8 March 2023. Following the transaction, John Hamill owns 228,413 Asetek shares and 342,817 warrants/options.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on April 05, 2023 at 00.00 CEST

