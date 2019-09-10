ASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade: Chairman Purchases Shares
Sep 10, 2019, 09:56 ET
OSLO, Norway, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Jukka Pertola has today purchased 10,000 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 23.97 per share. Following the transaction, Jukka Pertola owns 22,500 Asetek shares.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
