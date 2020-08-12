Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade: Executive Management Exercises Warrants and Sells Shares

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary insiders of Asetek A/S have today exercised a total of 408,527 warrants and subscribed for shares in the company. In total, the 408,527 shares have an accumulated subscription price equivalent to NOK 10,793,327.80. The subscription price as well as income- and capital gains taxes associated with the transactions were covered by the sale by the individuals of a total of 315,000 shares at a price of NOK 62.00 in the open market today. The closing price today of the share on Oslo Stock Exchange was NOK 73.90. The following primary insiders exercised warrants:

Chief Executive Officer André Sloth Eriksen and closely related individuals exercised 325,405 warrants issued in 2013-2016 and sold 260,000 shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Eriksen and closely related individuals owns 334,816 shares and 361,781 warrants and options.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Dam Madsen exercised 37,800 warrants issued in 2013 and sold 35,000 shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Dam Madsen owns 96,406 shares and 285,565 warrants and options.

Chief Operating Officer John Hamill exercised 32,500 warrants issued in 2013 and sold 20,000 shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Hamill owns 101,900 shares and 343,843 warrants and options.

Board member Chris Christopher exercised 12,822 warrants issued in 2013. Following the transaction, Mr. Christopher owns 86,422 shares and 45,811 warrants and options.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2

DK-9220 Aalborg

DenmarkJHA exercise

