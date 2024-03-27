ASETEK - Notice of Annual General Meeting April 30, 2024

AALBORG, Denmark, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Asetek A/S hereby gives notice of the annual general meeting to be held on April 30th 2024 in Aalborg, Denmark.

The notice convening the general meeting, the agenda, and the full text of all proposals can be downloaded from here.

On the day of the notice of the general meeting there are 98,313,892 shares and 98,313,892 voting rights in Asetek A/S.

The following documents will be submitted to the general meeting:

Notice of the meeting has been sent by email to the shareholders whom have requested communication vie email. A blank version of the notice of attendance, proxy and ballot can be downloaded from here.

Bios for the individuals proposed for re-election to the Board of Directors.

Bio for the individual proposed for election to the Board of Directors:

Anja Monrad (is included as an appendix in the notice)

Bios for the individuals proposed for the Nomination Committee:

For further information, please contact:

CFO Peter Dam Madsen, +45 2080 7200, email: [email protected]

Head of Investor Relations, Per-Anders Nyman, +45 2566 6869, email: [email protected]

Forward-looking statements:

This announcement may include forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---notice-of-annual-general-meeting-april-30--2024,c3953439

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3953439/2700507.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3953439/8f327c06cb13ba33.pdf Proxy-Postal-Vote-AGM-2024 https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3953439/9e19fa55fe34ad70.pdf Asetek Remuneration-Report https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3953439/a3f57aaea1031306.pdf Asetek-2024-Remuneration-Policy https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3953439/a0be76cc8f219156.pdf Compare - Articles of Association https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3953439/9de53aa554a133cd.pdf Asetek annual report 2023

SOURCE Asetek