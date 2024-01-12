Asetek - Lease contract signed for parts of new HQ and development center

AALBORG, Denmark, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek A/S has entered into a lease contract for a section covering approximately 20% of the space of the Company's new development center and HQ.

The contract is for a fixed three-year period with a call option for two additional years.

With Asetek's business focus changed away from Data Center, the Company can proceed with the execution of its growth strategy through the coming five years in a more optimal office space.

The tenant is an Aalborg-based technology company not affiliated with Asetek. The lease period starts on October 1, 2024, with an annual rent of approximately $425k, supporting the expected valuation level of the completed building and the location.

The new HQ and development center is under construction and set for completion in mid-2024.

CFO, Peter Dam Madsen, +45 2080 7200, email: [email protected]

Head of Investor Relations, Per Anders Nyman, +45 2566 6869, email: [email protected]

News Releases in Similar Topics

