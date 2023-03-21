Asetek - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting April 13, 2023

AALBORG, Denmark, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Asetek A/S on 8 March 2023 regarding a contemplated fully underwritten rights issue in the Company, to raise gross proceeds of minimum DKK 140 million (the "Rights Issue").

The Board of Directors of Asetek A/S hereby gives notice of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on April 13, 2023 in Aalborg, Denmark with the purpose of adopting two authorizations to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with and without pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders for a total nominally amount of DKK 140,000,000 and an amendment of article 7.8 of the Company's articles of association.

The notice convening the general meeting, the agenda, and the full text of the proposal can be downloaded from https://ir.asetek.com/EGM2023.

On the day of the notice of the general meeting there are 27,147,225 shares and 27,147,225 voting rights in Asetek A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

e-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on March 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM CET.

