OSLO, Norway, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Asetek A/S hereby gives notice of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on October 29, 2020 at 09:30 AM in Aalborg, Denmark.

The purpose of the meeting is to increase the Company's long-term strategic flexibility by an amendment to the articles of association to authorize future share issues of up to 10% of the current capital during the coming five years.

The notice convening the general meeting, the agenda and the full text of the proposal can be downloaded from https://ir.asetek.com/EGM2020.

On the day of the notice of the extraordinary general meeting there are 26,432,195 shares and 26,432,195 voting rights in Asetek A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

e-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---notice-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-october-29--2020,c3211979

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3211979/1316090.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3211979/a9331585588b844b.pdf Notice of extraordinary general meeting https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3211979/8edeb7726b5da1fd.pdf Proxy - Postal Vote - EGM

SOURCE Asetek