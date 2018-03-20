ASETEK - Invitation to Capital Markets Update

Please join us on Wednesday, April 25 from 11:00-16:00. A detailed program will be announced within due course.

The Annual General Meeting will be held earlier on the same day.

Location

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2, 9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

(approximately 25 minutes drive from Aalborg Airport)

Registration

Please register by emailing investor.relations@asetek.com and letting us know if you are joining in person. Please provide your name, company, contact information and any comments you may have regarding the event.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200

Email: investor.relations@asetek.com

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

