Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade

News provided by

Asetek

12 Jun, 2023, 10:41 ET

AALBORG, Denmark, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S, René Svendsen-Tune, has on June 12 2023 purchased 81,162 shares in the open market at an average price of DKK 4.89 per share. Following the transaction, René Svendsen-Tune owns 236,649 Asetek shares.

Chief Operating Officer and primary insider of Asetek A/S John Hamill has on June 9 2023 purchased 156,000 shares in the open market at an average price of DKK 4.39 per share. Following the transaction, John Hamill owns 1,015,162 Asetek shares and 302,700 warrants/options.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer 
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]
or
David Pangburn, Corporate Controller
Mobile: +1 (408) 386-3031, email: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on June 12, 2023 at 16:20 CEST

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Asetek

