OSLO, Norway, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO and primary insider of Asetek A/S André Sloth Eriksen has today purchased 14 000 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 18,82 per share. Following the transaction, André Sloth Eriksen and closely related individuals own 232.061 Asetek shares and 458.386 options and warrants.

About Asetek



Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45-2080-7200

E-mail: pdm@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---mandatory-notification-of-trade--ceo-purchases-shares,c2891823

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/2891823/1097555.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/2891823/93ebc4ee9dbbac5d.pdf ASE Notification August 2019

SOURCE Asetek