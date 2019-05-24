ASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade: Executive Management Exercises Warrants

OSLO, Norway, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary insiders of Asetek A/S have today exercised a total of 33,750 warrants issued on June 19, 2012 and subscribed for shares in the company at USD 0.96 per share. In total, the 33,750 shares have an accumulated subscription price equivalent to NOK 283,724 which is covered by the sale of a total of 9,000 shares at an average price of NOK 31.58 in the open market today. The following primary insiders exercised warrants:

Chief Executive Officer André Sloth Eriksen exercised 9,375 warrants and sold 2,500 shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Eriksen and closely related individuals owns 218,061 shares and 458,386 warrants and options.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Dam Madsen exercised 9,375 warrants and sold 2,500 shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Dam Madsen owns 89,381 shares and 193,040 warrants and options.

Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing Dipak Rao exercised 15,000 warrants and sold 4,000 shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Rao owns 11,000 shares and 100,995 warrants and options.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

