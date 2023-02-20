Asetek - Proposed changes to the Board of Directors

AALBORG, Denmark, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nomination committee of Asetek A/S will propose the election of René Svendsen-Tune to the Company's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 April 2023.

Svendsen-Tune has extensive global experience as CEO, as a senior executive and board member from both private and public companies, mainly within the technology sector, working with growth strategies, innovation and ESG outcomes. Most recently he was the President and CEO at GN Group and GN Audio.

It is expected that Svendsen-Tune will assume the position as Chairman upon his election to the Board of Asetek. The current Chairman of the Board, Jukka Pertola, is expected to remain on the Board as an ordinary director.

Additionally, the nomination committee has been notified by Jørgen Smidt that he is not available for re-election. He was elected to the board 11 years ago and is approaching the 12-year term limit recommended by the Danish Committee on Corporate Governance to uphold independency. The Board of Directors and the management of Asetek would like to thank Jørgen for his outstanding work. His contributions have been essential for Asetek to become the leading provider of liquid cooling solutions for high performance computing and a strong challenger in the rapidly growing SimSports™ Gaming market.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

