Asetek - Q3 2023: Strong Liquid Cooling Demand Drives Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Third-quarter revenue of $20.5 million , up 96% vs. Q3 2022

Gross margin of 46% compared with 42% in Q3 2022

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million , compared with loss of $0.6 million in Q3 2022

SimSports revenue of $1.2 million in Q3, compared with $0.5 million in Q3 2022

Nine-month revenue increased 45% to $59.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 million vs. loss of $0.2 million in 2022

New OEM Lian Li launched first high-end liquid cooler with Asetek technology

Full-year Group revenue guidance maintained with an expected increase in the range of 40% to 45% compared with 2022 and the operating income expectation narrowed to between $8 to $9 million

AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek reported third-quarter revenue of $20.5 million, an increase of 96% from the same period of 2022. Revenue in the first nine months amounted to $59.7 million, an increase of 45% from the first nine months of 2022. The growth in both periods mainly reflects increased shipments of liquid cooling products.

Gross margin was 46% in the third quarter and 45% for the first nine months of 2023, compared with 42% and 41% in the same periods of 2022. The increased gross margins from the corresponding periods last year reflect a richer product mix, reduced costs, and favorable exchange rates.

"Demand for Liquid cooling products has been strong on the back of high product launch activity year-to-date and new OEM customer ramp-up. We are executing our plan for expanding the Sim Racing product family and strengthening the Asetek brand position. While revenue growth combined with a lowered cost base has led to increased cash flows so far this year, our revenue outlook reflects low visibility of demand and market headwinds going forward, which are expected to impact consumer discretionary spending," said André Sloth Eriksen the CEO of Asetek.

Operating income was $3.3 million and adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with an operating loss of $1.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, operating income was $8.4 million and adjusted EBITDA was $13.7 million, compared with operating loss of $3.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $0.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Operating expense of $6.1 million was in line with the third quarter of 2022. Depreciation and amortization was $1.3 million and share based compensation amounted to $0.2 million. Operating expense in the first nine months was $18.6 million, 9% lower than the same period of the prior year. Operating expense in the first nine months of 2023 includes $0.8 million of non-recurring charges related to the dual listing of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the second quarter.

During the first nine months of 2023, the Company invested $20.1 million in property and equipment, including development of a new headquarters facility, and $2.4 million in capitalized costs for the development of new products. The Company paid down its long-term construction credit line by net $5.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

At September 30, 2023, total assets were $99.6 million ($78.6 million at December 31, 2022) and total equity was $65.6 million ($42.7 million). In May 2023, the Company issued 71.2 million new common shares in a rights offering, raising net proceeds of $16.1 million.

Working capital at September 30 was $13.3 million (negative $6.3 million at December 31, 2022) including $7.3 million of cash and cash equivalents ($7.4 million). Long-term debt totaled $14.9 million ($1.7 million).

OPERATIONS

In the third quarter, the Company shipped 329 thousand sealed loop coolers compared with 155 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Eight new products began shipping in the third quarter, including seven liquid coolers, four of which feature the new 8th generation cooling technology, and one SimSports product. In the fourth quarter, eight new liquid cooling products and eight new SimSports products are expected to begin shipping.

In October, the Company announced that new OEM partner Lian Li is launching its Galahad II LCD CPU Coolers, leveraging the superior performance and reliability of Asetek's most advanced technology to date. The Galahad II LCD coolers will enable enthusiasts to boost CPU overclocking capability for extreme performance and will provide exceptional stability for immersive gaming.

OUTLOOK

Considering the effects of market headwinds on demand and the expected impact to consumer discretionary spending going forward, Asetek maintains its Group revenue outlook for 2023, expecting revenue to increase 40% to 45% from 2022 and the operating income expectation narrowed to between $8 and $9 million in 2023.

