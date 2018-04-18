OSLO, Norway, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid cooling technology company Asetek is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media to Asetek's Capital Markets Update on Wednesday, April 25 2018 in Aalborg.
The day will give you an update on Asetek's market, strategy, operations, financial development and outlook. Asetek's first quarter 2018 results will be released the same day and discussed at the event. The presentations will be given in English.
Please join us on Wednesday, April 25 from 11:00-13:45.
10:45 Registration
11:00 Presentations by management and Q&A sessions
13:00 Wrap up
13:15 Informal get-together with Asetek management
13:45 End of program
A light lunch will be served
Location
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2, 9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
(approximately 25 minutes drive from Aalborg Airport)
A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?asetek-q1-2018-and-capital-markets-update
Presentations will be available for download before the event begins.
Registration
Please register by emailing investor.relations@asetek.com and letting us know if you are joining in person. Please provide your name, company, contact information and any comments you may have regarding the event.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200
Email: investor.relations@asetek.com
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---reminder--2018-q1-results-and-capital-markets-update,c2499097
The following files are available for download:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek--reminder-2018-q1-results-and-capital-markets-update-300632099.html
SOURCE Asetek
Share this article