Please join us on Wednesday, April 25 from 11:00-13:45.

10:45 Registration

11:00 Presentations by management and Q&A sessions

13:00 Wrap up

13:15 Informal get-together with Asetek management

13:45 End of program

A light lunch will be served

Location

Asetek A/S

Assensvej 2, 9220 Aalborg East

Denmark

(approximately 25 minutes drive from Aalborg Airport)

A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?asetek-q1-2018-and-capital-markets-update

Presentations will be available for download before the event begins.

Registration

Please register by emailing investor.relations@asetek.com and letting us know if you are joining in person. Please provide your name, company, contact information and any comments you may have regarding the event.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200

Email: investor.relations@asetek.com

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---reminder--2018-q1-results-and-capital-markets-update,c2499097

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek--reminder-2018-q1-results-and-capital-markets-update-300632099.html

SOURCE Asetek