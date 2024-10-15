Asetek accelerating SimSports growth by entering a license agreement with a global console manufacturer

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek is pleased to announce the signing of a license agreement with an undisclosed global console manufacturer. The agreement is a key strategic milestone for Asetek's SimSports business, making the Company's acclaimed sim racing products available to millions of gamers worldwide.

"This is what we have been working hard on to achieve. There is a growing number of sim racers worldwide, and Asetek SimSports will now be able to engage with a significantly larger group of gamers. We made a strategic decision a year ago to seek a license, which will enable us to launch the first products already next year. The agreement also feeds directly into our multi-channel go to market plan and will be a key element in driving the accelerated growth strategy for the SimSports business in coming years," said André Sloth Eriksen, the CEO of Asetek.

The collaboration enables Asetek to expand into the global console market with existing and future sim racing products. The first products with console support are expected to be available for consumers in the second half of 2025, following the launch of the Asetek's product line for the wider sim racing market earlier in the year, complementing the existing premium product portfolio.

There are an estimated 60 million lifetime players of simulator racing games worldwide, according to data from Newzoo and based on 25 titles [Game Performance Monitor]. PC-based players, already able to use Asetek sim racing products represents close to 20% of the lifetime players while the remaining about 80% of the sim racers are console based.

Asetek will disclose the name of the global console manufacturer involved in this collaboration as soon as permission has been granted.

For questions or further information, please contact:

Head of Investor Relations, Per Anders Nyman, +45 2566 6869, email: [email protected]

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

www.asetek.com

