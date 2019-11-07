Asetek: AIO Liquid Cooling Solution Maximizes the Performance of the World's Fastest 16-Core Consumer Desktop Processor, AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X

AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Enthusiasts rejoice! With the announcement of the highly anticipated flagship 16-core consumer desktop processor - AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X - AMD is recommending enthusiasts use all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling solutions, such as Asetek technology, to take full advantage of the industry-leading performance offered by the world's fastest 16-core consumer desktop processor [i].

Asetek has shipped more than 6 million AIOs into the market, cooling processors across the globe. For more than 20 years, Asetek coolers have enabled extreme performance, while providing industry leading quality and reliability to empower hardware enthusiasts and gamers.

Available globally from November 25th, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor offers exceptional gaming[ii] and content creation[iii] capability, driven even further with the support of a liquid cooling solution to help maximize performance. AMD recommends that enthusiasts look to 280mm and above AIO coolers from vendors such as ASUS ROG, NZXT and Thermaltake for the absolute best experience. Asetek partners offer a multitude of cooler options, a complete listing of which can be found here: https://www.asetek.com/gaming/diy-partners.

"When designing our Ryzen 9 3950X processor, our goal was to push performance to the limit. Liquid cooling was just the ticket," said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, Client Channel at AMD. "We want enthusiasts to enjoy that same level of performance, and we recommend taking full advantage of AIO liquid cooling options from partners like Asetek, known world-wide for offering some of the best technology on the market."

"When AMD advised us that the advanced geometries of the Ryzen 9 3950X processor are best paired with high-performance cooling solutions, we were not surprised. Like most savvy gamers and enthusiasts, we've known for a long time that Asetek holds the key to unlocking the potential of today's most advanced processor technologies," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Clearly, Asetek AIO liquid coolers are the ultimate solution for these advanced technologies and the best way to future proof the purchase of any thermal solution."

Learn more about AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor and thermal solution at www.amd.com.

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit https://www.asetek.com/.

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

https://www.asetek.com/

[i] Testing by AMD Performance Labs on 09/15/2019, comparing the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (AMD's fastest 16-core) to the Intel Core i9-9960X (Intel's fastest 16-core), using the Cinebench R20 single-core benchmark score and Cinebench R20 multi-core benchmark score to measure single-core and multi-core performance for each processor. Performance results may vary. RZ3-72

[ii] Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 9/10/2019 using an AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X processor, Core i9-9920X. Game tested at 1920x1080 with high in-game quality preset. Results may vary. RZ3-74

[iii] Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of 9/10/2019 using an AMD Ryzen™ 9 3950X processor, Core i9-9920X, and Core i9-9900K in: DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Premiere, Cinebench R20, Handbrake 1.1.1, LLVM Compile Time, POV-Ray 3.7, and V-Ray. Results may vary. RZ3-75

