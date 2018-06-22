Asetek and QCT Highlight New Technology for a Taiwan Flagship AI Cloud Project

Announced in April, the new liquid cooled NCHC cluster to be implemented by QCT will focus on artificial intelligence (AI). A major goal of the project is to achieve a significant PUE figure, requiring the use of liquid cooling to create a mix of liquid cooled NVIDIA V100 GPUs and Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors in a high-density configuration. As one of Asetek's newest OEM Partners, the NCHC installation by QCT represents both the first major HPC site resulting from the collaboration, and one of the first deployments of the latest InRackCDU.

Both, Asetek and QCT will be exhibiting at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC18) in Frankfurt, Germany, June 25–27, 2018. To increase awareness of the joint development project to a broader audience, Asetek (Booth H-722) will showcase the liquid cooled QCT QuantaGrid D52G server and the latest InRackCDU being used in the NCHC project. Asetek will also deliver a short presentation about the joint development in QCT's booth, H-710, at 14:00 on 26th June.

"We are honored to have this first major HPC installation so quickly after forming our collaboration, and it is very encouraging for us as QCT is also one of the most important design and manufacturing companies in the data center industry," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer of Asetek.

"The collaboration between QCT and Asetek fits particularly well with our move to AI which enables our data center customers to ride the accelerated computing wave with energy saving in mind," said Mike Yang, President of QCT. "The use of InRackCDUs allows QCT to support the NCHC project with a significant PUE figure and extend the experience to other AI projects in the future."

