Asetek and Tony Kanaan Co-develop Sim Racing Gear

Tony Kanaan-Branded Sim Racing Bundle Featured at Grand Opening of Micro Center Computer Store in Indianapolis, Indiana

AALBORG, Denmark, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek sim racing gear innovator, along with Tony Kanaan, the renowned Brazilian-American racing driver, seven-time NASCAR champion and Indy 500 winner, today announced they have co-developed Tony Kanaan-branded sim racing gear. The custom-designed Tony Kanaan Bundle includes a high-quality pedal set with Asetek's proprietary M.L.C.P.C.™ load-cell braking technology, a wheelbase with 12Nm force feedback and 22 bit encoder resolution, a Formula Steering Wheel with 128 individual input options and the feel and stiffness of a real racecar wheel. Now Tony Kanaan racing enthusiasts and sim racing fans can get full immersion and the quality and reliability of Asetek SimSports® sim racing gear with the signature colors and branding of TK Racing.

Asetek is manufacturing and supplying the Tony Kanaan-branded bundle which will be available for purchase exclusively as part of the TK Racing offering in the Micro Center computer and electronics physical and online microcenter.com stores. The Tony Kanaan Bundle, with a Tony Kanaan signature on the pedal baseplate, is being promoted by the racing legend at the grand opening of the Indianapolis-based Micro Center on June 23, 2023.

"When I decided to expand my offering of TK Racing gaming products to include pedals, wheelbases, and wheels, there was no question in my mind as to whom I wanted to partner with," said Antoine Rizkallah 'Tony' Kanaan Filho. "André and the Asetek SimSports® team have uniquely combined innovative design with software, hardware, and mechanics to provide sim racers a true racecar feel."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Tony Kanaan to design and develop sim racing gear for his fan-base," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "Our goal all along with Asetek SimSports® products has been to provide sim racers of all levels a real-life racecar experience while enabling easy set up and customization. Tony Kanaan is known across the globe for his extraordinary career in racing as well as being deeply engaged in sim racing. It is a privilege to partner with him to provide sim racing gear worthy of the TK Racing brand."

Derived from Asetek SimSport® products, the Tony Kanaan Bundle is built with the same high-quality components and technologies as the Asetek SimSport® Invicta™, Forte®, and La Prima™ gear, and is easily upgradable. Designed as plug'n'play, the Tony Kanaan-branded sim racing products work out of the box by installing Asetek's custom-made RaceHub™ software, which enables sim racers of all levels to easily adjust settings and personalize their set-up.

Features of the Tony Kanaan Bundle:

Embodying a stunning green and black design with the Tony Kanaan signature on the baseplate, the Tony Kanaan Pedal Set is compatible with the optional La Prima™ Clutch from Asetek SimSports® which boasts four mechanical pedal curve settings.

Asetek's proprietary 2-stage M.L.C.P.C.™ (Mechanical Load Cell Powered Cylinder) load-cell braking technology for perfect trail braking and improved lap times.

Smooth aluminum pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for sim racing without shoes, adjustable pedal stops, travel settings, and a pedal base with integrated heel rest.

Wheelbase with an impressive 12Nm of force feedback, 22-bit encoder, low latency and super detailed response, as well as Asetek SimSports® zero play, cable-free Quick Release, with its integrated power and data transfer.

A Formula wheel which provides sim racers the strength and stiffness of a real racecar wheel. The wheel includes many of the features of the Asetek SimSports® Forte® Formula wheel along with its laser-etched forged carbon exterior, plus plenty of inputs, including two 7-way Kinky Switches and three 12-way encoders.

Ergonomic handles are made in a soft and durable silicone rubber, which is easy to clean and will give the user ultimate comfort and control, with or without racing gloves. The handles in the Tony Kanaan Bundle provide a perfect fit and grip for average size hands.

Compatible with Asetek SimSports® Upgrade Kits, to be available starting in 2023 through Asetek SimSports® authorized resellers.

To learn more about TK Racing products, visit TK Racing : Micro Center. To learn more about Asetek SimSports®, visit https://aseteksimsports.com.

