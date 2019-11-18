Asetek Announces That Supermicro is Expanding its Offering of Asetek Liquid Cooled Server Solutions for AI and HPC Data Centers

SAN JOSE, California, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced that Supermicro (SMCI) is expanding its global offering of Asetek-based liquid cooled server solutions for computationally intensive workloads for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Performance Computing (HPC). Given the critical research AI and HPC systems are tasked to perform, these high-density clusters are expected to run at one hundred percent utilization for sustained periods making cooling performance even more crucial. Based on Asetek liquid cooling technology, the integrated rack systems from Supermicro will optimize output by maximizing processor and interconnect performance, by enabling efficient cooling of the required high density, high wattage CPUs and GPUs.

As a result of integrating Asetek technology and products, Supermicro will offer liquid cooled racks with power densities of up to 80kW that support a wide range of Supermicro servers including BigTwin™, TwinPro™, Ultra and GPU SuperServers. Compared to air-cooling, these liquid cooled solutions can dramatically reduce data center energy usage for cooling, and thereby reduce overall data center power usage effectiveness (PUE).

"We are excited that Supermicro is adding more rack level solutions leveraging Asetek liquid cooling for the expanding AI and HPC data center markets," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "With these solutions and services, Supermicro is providing the industry's most comprehensive liquid cooled offering, and at the same time is enabling the compute performance and efficiency required to solve some of the most challenging problems facing society today."

"Many of the latest computationally intensive workloads require the highest performing CPUs and GPUs available, while at the same time utilize higher rack densities - a recipe for overheating," said Vik Malyala, senior vice president, FAE and Business Development, Supermicro. "To solve this challenge, we have worked with Asetek to provide a complete rack-based liquid cooling solution to enable the extreme computing performance required by HPC and AI, including machine learning."

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

