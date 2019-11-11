Asetek Announces Winning Team in the Danish CoolNation Masters CS:GO eSports Gaming Tournament

AALBORG, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced the winning team in the Danish CoolNation Masters eSports event! Team Rydhave Efterskole emerged victorious over Team DoubleGUAT, with a three to one score, in the final round of the CoolNation Masters Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament. The Grand Finals were held live at the all new eSports Academy streaming studio and training center at the Asetek headquarters in Aalborg, Denmark.

After two days of intense fragging on Friday November 9 and Saturday November 10, team Rydhave Efterskole came out on top after competing with 39 other teams through group, knockout stages and ultimately the intense final round.

Members of the winning team each scored an EVGA RTX 2070 SUPER Hybrid Cooled Graphics Card, built with Asetek liquid cooling technology, which will help take their skills to new heights. Members of both finalist teams walked away with Asetek-branded swag and Asetek-powered CPU liquid coolers to enable some serious overclocking capability which will increase performance on their personal gaming systems.

"We hosted the CoolNation Masters gaming tournament to connect with eSports athletes, gamers and enthusiasts who seek peak performance," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Watching the teams compete through quarter finals, semifinals and the spectacle of the two finalist teams battling it out on rigs cooled by Asetek liquid cooling technology has inspired us to up our game and work even harder to create, innovate and ultimately deliver a better gaming experience."

For more than 20 years, premier thermal solutions from Asetek have been cooling processors around the globe. The Company's all-in-one liquid coolers can be found in high-end gaming PCs and official eSports tournament machines. Asetek invented the sealed-loop liquid cooler and continues to innovate to improve high-performance systems.

To join our community of gamers and enthusiasts and read updates on the tournament, visit https://www.coolnation.com/. To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit https://www.asetek.com/.

