Asetek Appoints New Commercial Leadership to Strengthen Brand and Drive Sales

AALBORG, Denmark, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek announce the appointment of Maja Sand-Grimnitz as vice president (VP) Brand and Digital, and Henrik Lindskou-Mouritsen as VP Global Sales. They bring extensive experience from commercialization of gaming hardware and international sales to drive deployment of Asetek's acclaimed sim racing products and build on the leading position within Liquid Cooling.

"I am pleased to have both Henrik and Maja join Asetek, further strengthening our commercial focus and enabling increased efficiencies by consolidating the management team in Denmark," said André Sloth Eriksen the CEO of Asetek. "We are positioning for significant growth within SimSports and a changing Liquid Cooling market with more direct end-user dialogue over time and potential to capture material revenue synergies across our two business segments under a strong Asetek brand."

Driving the Asetek Brand evolution

Mrs. Sand-Grimnitz is an experienced marketing leader focusing on growing brands and businesses through strategy, process and organizational development and implementation. She has over 15 years of experience in leading and executing brand and go-to-market strategies for global companies. She will lead the commercial development of the fast-growing SimSports business and manage Asetek's brand and product marketing across the SimSports and Liquid cooling segments.

Maja Sand-Grimnitz is currently a member of the Asetek Board of Directors. She stepped down from the Board to become a member of the Company's management team on October 1, 2024. The Board position will not be replaced at this time. A decision to propose a new board member, will be considered and communicated in due course prior to the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

"Asetek enables unique user experiences in the nexus between sim racing and real racing. There are more than 60 million sim racers globally and we are currently preparing to reach a wider community through a complete offering of high-quality and affordable products across multiple channels, including e-commerce and resellers. Therefore, I was highly motivated when André asked me to become more deeply involved in realizing Asetek's growth potential in a rapidly expanding gaming market," said Maja Sand-Grimnitz.

Growing global sales

Mr. Lindskou-Mouritsen will assume the role of VP Global Sales on November 1, 2024. He is specialized in international sales, business development and negotiations. Having lived in the Middle East for more than 15 years, he is experienced in managing and developing cross-cultural teams with great success. His legal background combined with strong commercial skills have been instrumental when doing business with some of the leading technology companies globally.

"Asetek is a globally recognized Danish technology company providing innovative, market leading products for gamers seeking increased performance and more immersive experiences. This provides a strong platform for growth. I am eager to join the team in Aalborg to develop and execute our commercial strategy for SimSports and Liquid Cooling and drive value-creation," said Henrik Lindskou-Mouritsen.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

