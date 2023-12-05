Asetek A/S - Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting
05 Dec, 2023, 06:26 ET
AALBORG, Denmark, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today an extraordinary general meeting of Asetek A/S (the "Company") was held at 10:00 AM CET at the Company's headquarter, Assensvej 2, DK-9220 Aalborg East, Denmark.
All proposals as stated in the notice were adopted.
Further information is available at www.asetek.com.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200
e-mail: [email protected]
